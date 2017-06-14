autoevolution

2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 plus Unleashed With 610 PS

 
14 Jun 2017
by
Following the introduction of the V10, the drop-top version of the Audi R8 is now available in V10 plus form. More to the point, the German supercar now brags with Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder firepower.
As the “plus” in its name implies, this bad boy is faster, quicker, and more intense than the R8 Spyder V10. 0.3 seconds faster to 100 km/h (62 mph in 3.3 seconds), the flagship of the Audi model lineup has a top speed of 328 km/h (203.8 mph). That’s 10 km/h (6.2 mph) better, with each horsepower having to move 2.78 kg (6.1 lbs) of curb weight.

Tipping the scales at 1,695 kilograms (3,737 pounds), the Spyder V10 plus is marginally lighter than the model on which it’s based. The belly of the beast is a familiar 5.2-liter tower-of-power. A naturally aspirated mill gifted with dry-sump lubrication and dual injection, the high-revving ten-cylinder engine develops 610 PS (449 kW) and 560 Nm (413 pound-feet). As expected, all that torque is sent to all four wheels through the best quattro system Audi has to boast right now.

“The Spyder is now also available as a 610 hp top version in addition to the Coupé,” commented Stephan Winkelmann, the managing director of Audi Sport GmbH. "It benefits from our many years of experience in motorsport and combines breathtaking dynamics with the emotion of an open-top sports car.” Speaking of which, have a guess on the subject of how long it takes to open or close the soft top.

At speeds of up to 50 km/h (31 mph), the electrohydraulic drive needs 20 seconds to do it. Folded in a Z-shape, the top is housed in a compartment located over the mid-mounted engine. With these being said, Audi somehow has the nerve to charge extra for a wind deflector.

And that’s a bit uncanny considering how expensive the R8 Spyder V10 plus is. With first European deliveries planned for late summer 2017, the base price in Audi’s domestic market is 207,500 euros. To the Spyder V10 plus’ defense, the Huracan LP 610-4 Spyder is more expensive than its German sibling.
