802 HP Audi R8 by MTM Makes Supercharged V10 Noises

The world is filled with twin-turbo V8s, but while some of them are very tunable, nothing sounds like this supercharged 5.2-liter Audi R8 V10 by MTM.

7 photos



MTM have become masters of subtly customizing a car. Sure, it's bright red and has a few stickers. But save for the well chosen aerodynamic enhancements, there's nothing special going on. Canards and a chin spoiler at the front plus a diffuser at the back should give it some stability, but not enough for what's essentially a race car with plates.



Other visible upgrades include the MTM Bimoto rims measuring 20 inches and fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. But again, they are too clean to stand out. MTM also installed stiffer springs that work in conjunction with the factory-fitted Audi Magnetic Ride adaptive shocks.



Later this year, they will have something bolder ready in the cosmetics department. But for now, we still consider ABT's as the best suited for the R8, followed by the widebodied PD800WB from Prior.



Of course, this project is all about the engine. By pushing extra air into the V10, the Eaton TVS2300 screw-type supercharger manages to increase performance from 610 to 702 HP while torque goes up from 560 to 710 Nm. As a result of this, 0 to 100 km/h (62mph) sprint time is decreased from 3.2 to 2.6 seconds. Meanwhile, a 0 to 200 km/h sprint takes only 8.5 seconds.



We think it sounds fantastic. But it's certainly not cheap. Including VAT, the 'charger system will set up back €57,900, and that doesn't even include the €4,570 of the 40-hour installation process.



