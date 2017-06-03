autoevolution

PD800WB Audi R8 V10 Plus Is Prior's Widebody Goodness, Needs More Wing

 
3 Jun 2017
by
It made a cameo appearance at the Worthersee, and now we can finally show the Prior Design widebody kit for the 2015-2017 Audi R8. It's cool, right?
The second-generation R8 has been around for two years. Everybody knows that it's a very fast yet not entirely exciting supercar with the trademark Audi interior quality. The design certainly isn't dull, but Prior added a whole lot of individuality.

The PD800WB, as the kit is called, takes advantage of the rising popularity of widebody kits. However, we find it quite different to the one Prior makes for the S-Class Coupe or Tesla Model S.

In our eyes, inspiration came from Audi's concepts, most notably the TT Clubsport, which had an e-turbo. Particularly from the back, combining the wider fenders with the grilles is the same on this tuned R8. They don't do it like that in Japan; they let the wheels stick out, like on the Aston Martin we just showed you.

The PD800WB includes bumper vents, side flares featuring distinctive scoops and a deep hood vent, which is there mainly for design. At the rear, the R8 V10 features a more aggressively sculpted diffuser and those exaggerated grilles we talked about.

But they decided to leave the standard wing Audi installs on every V10 Plus model. Some people like it that way, but when you launch a new tuning project, you either go big or... go to the Worthersee, where something like this feels right at home.

Like most of the other kits made by the company, this one has been formed from lightweight Fiberglass-Duraflex. We also see a coilover suspension from K&R and PD3Forged wheels by Prior, which are probably the coolest thing on this car.

The price will only be revealed on request, but we estimate somewhere between €5,000 and €10,000, not including the alloys or installation. That's a lot, but we're talking about a €190,000 coupe.

