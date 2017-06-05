Tesla Model X Off-Road Conversion Looks like the Real Deal

The common belief seems to be that the Tesla Model X is a great vehicle, especially now after the company has solved some of its initial quirks that plagued the first cars sold.





A taller, beefier SUV . The feature specific to electric vehicles - the positioning of the cabin further forward - makes the Model X resemble a minivan (or an MPV ) more closely than any car would like to.



And yet the Model X presents itself as an SUV. But what exactly is it that earns an automobile the right to describe itself as a sports utility vehicle? That question is just as old as the name itself, and a clear answer still hasn't been found. Whatever it is, apparently it has something to do with off-road abilities.



Videos of Tesla Model X going off the beaten track are few and far between, but that probably has more to do with there not being too many charging stations in the wild than the EV's actual abilities. Still, a certain Mo Aoun from Seattle felt there was enough ruggedness there to warrant a virtual conversion.



There wasn't much left of the original Model X after Mo's rendering skills were finished with it. The electric SUV got a new, jacked-up suspension system, huge mud tires, a new bumper with a winch, towing hooks and a bull bar, a roof-mounted rack with two LED strips and one more on the tailgate, where there's a spare wheel, leaving enough space in between for the Falcon Wing doors to open.



It's obviously completely fictional, but the result looks convincing enough. If the However, no matter how hard Tesla tried, there is one thing it won't be able to do anything about until the Model X gets to its next generation, and that is the exterior design. One definitely doesn't buy the X for its looks, but rather despite them.A taller, beefier Model S was never going to turn out as sexy as the sedan, but the designers could arguably have done a better job on the world's first electric. The feature specific to electric vehicles - the positioning of the cabin further forward - makes the Model X resemble a minivan (or an) more closely than any car would like to.And yet the Model X presents itself as an SUV. But what exactly is it that earns an automobile the right to describe itself as a sports utility vehicle? That question is just as old as the name itself, and a clear answer still hasn't been found. Whatever it is, apparently it has something to do with off-road abilities.Videos of Tesla Model X going off the beaten track are few and far between, but that probably has more to do with there not being too many charging stations in the wild than the EV's actual abilities. Still, a certain Mo Aoun from Seattle felt there was enough ruggedness there to warrant a virtual conversion.There wasn't much left of the original Model X after Mo's rendering skills were finished with it. The electric SUV got a new, jacked-up suspension system, huge mud tires, a new bumper with a winch, towing hooks and a bull bar, a roof-mounted rack with two LED strips and one more on the tailgate, where there's a spare wheel, leaving enough space in between for the Falcon Wing doors to open.It's obviously completely fictional, but the result looks convincing enough. If the Model X didn't cost a fortune, we're sure somebody might actually try and do this to the SUV, just for the sake of it. You'd have to plan your off-road excursions really carefully and never stray too far from a Supercharger station, but you would be having fun nevertheless.