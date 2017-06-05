autoevolution

Tesla Model X Off-Road Conversion Looks like the Real Deal

 
5 Jun 2017, 14:00 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
The common belief seems to be that the Tesla Model X is a great vehicle, especially now after the company has solved some of its initial quirks that plagued the first cars sold.
However, no matter how hard Tesla tried, there is one thing it won't be able to do anything about until the Model X gets to its next generation, and that is the exterior design. One definitely doesn't buy the X for its looks, but rather despite them.

A taller, beefier Model S was never going to turn out as sexy as the sedan, but the designers could arguably have done a better job on the world's first electric SUV. The feature specific to electric vehicles - the positioning of the cabin further forward - makes the Model X resemble a minivan (or an MPV) more closely than any car would like to.

And yet the Model X presents itself as an SUV. But what exactly is it that earns an automobile the right to describe itself as a sports utility vehicle? That question is just as old as the name itself, and a clear answer still hasn't been found. Whatever it is, apparently it has something to do with off-road abilities.

Videos of Tesla Model X going off the beaten track are few and far between, but that probably has more to do with there not being too many charging stations in the wild than the EV's actual abilities. Still, a certain Mo Aoun from Seattle felt there was enough ruggedness there to warrant a virtual conversion.

There wasn't much left of the original Model X after Mo's rendering skills were finished with it. The electric SUV got a new, jacked-up suspension system, huge mud tires, a new bumper with a winch, towing hooks and a bull bar, a roof-mounted rack with two LED strips and one more on the tailgate, where there's a spare wheel, leaving enough space in between for the Falcon Wing doors to open.

It's obviously completely fictional, but the result looks convincing enough. If the Model X didn't cost a fortune, we're sure somebody might actually try and do this to the SUV, just for the sake of it. You'd have to plan your off-road excursions really carefully and never stray too far from a Supercharger station, but you would be having fun nevertheless.
tesla muddy x Tesla Model X Model X rendering off-road electric
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75