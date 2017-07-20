Crazy Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared Has Portal Axles

Last year, Mercedes released the E-Class All-Terrain into the world, a rival to Audi's A6 allroad and the Volvo V90 Cross Country. However, it also built a crazy prototype, the E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared.

This is a one-off to check what they can do, and German magazine Auto Bild was lucky enough to sample the product. The feature that stands out the most is that the E-Class All-Terrain now has portal axles, a piece of technology where the axle tube is above the center of the wheel hub.



But this isn't the same setup as in the It's a monster!

The radical All-Terrain boasts 420mm of ground clearance, which is more than double the 160mm of the regular model and even outclasses the G500 4x4 Squared at 370mm. Both approach and departure angles are superior too. Why do we need the G-Class again? But I think the coolest party trick is the 500mm fording depth.



Instead of the regular road tires, Mercedes' skunk works managed to install 285/50 R20, the same configuration as on the raised G-Class. Of course, the stock arches didn't fit, so they made new ones, together with fender flares and skid plates. The upgraded brakes this car has appeared to come from an AMG model, complete with cross-drilled rotors.



It's also got a new engine. While the road cars are offered with the 2.0-liter or 3.0-liter diesel, this bad boy has a 333 horsepower V6 from the



