autoevolution

Crazy Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared Has Portal Axles

20 Jul 2017, 14:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Last year, Mercedes released the E-Class All-Terrain into the world, a rival to Audi's A6 allroad and the Volvo V90 Cross Country. However, it also built a crazy prototype, the E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared.
4 photos
Crazy E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared Has Portal AxlesCrazy E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared Has Portal AxlesCrazy E-Class All-Terrain 4x4 Squared Has Portal Axles
As the name suggests, this wagon has the same spirit as the G500 4x4 Squared, meaning a much higher ground clearance to tackle the most severe off-road conditions.

This is a one-off to check what they can do, and German magazine Auto Bild was lucky enough to sample the product. The feature that stands out the most is that the E-Class All-Terrain now has portal axles, a piece of technology where the axle tube is above the center of the wheel hub.

But this isn't the same setup as in the G500 Squared or the G63 6x6. No, this configuration is specific to this car for obvious reasons, such as different tracks and wheelbase, not to mention the positioning of the engine.It's a monster!
The radical All-Terrain boasts 420mm of ground clearance, which is more than double the 160mm of the regular model and even outclasses the G500 4x4 Squared at 370mm. Both approach and departure angles are superior too. Why do we need the G-Class again? But I think the coolest party trick is the 500mm fording depth.

Instead of the regular road tires, Mercedes' skunk works managed to install 285/50 R20, the same configuration as on the raised G-Class. Of course, the stock arches didn't fit, so they made new ones, together with fender flares and skid plates. The upgraded brakes this car has appeared to come from an AMG model, complete with cross-drilled rotors.

It's also got a new engine. While the road cars are offered with the 2.0-liter or 3.0-liter diesel, this bad boy has a 333 horsepower V6 from the E400 T-Modell.

mercedes-benz e-class all-terrain E-Class All-Terrain g500 4x4 squared Mercedes-Benz pic of the day
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business