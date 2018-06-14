Audi Q8 Pickup Rendering is a Bad Idea Waiting for a Coachbuilder

Audi has been like a steady stream of new cars this year, and the recent batch of spyshots suggests that's going to turn into a torrent. The focus is on large, luxurious vehicles, especially SUVs. But While an RS version of the Q8 has been approved, we don't see a pickup happening.

14 photos SUV from Germany has a pickup rendering lurking somewhere on the web. This one is right on the surface, though, as



Even though pickup renderings are quite common, there's no consensus about what one is supposed to look like. Do you have four doors or two? What do you do with the roof? And what kind of farmer needs something like this?



While production trucks from luxury automakers are pretty rare, there is that new Mercedes-Benz X-Class that bucks the trend. Also, a few limited-production models have slipped through the cracks, such as the G63 6x6 . But other than that, you would need a coachbuilder to chop your SUV and make something unique that people haven't seen before.



The latest attempt was a



The Audi Q8 doesn't lend itself that well to the truck transformation. Its lines are more car-like and interfere with the bed, especially at the back. The cab is awkwardly placed and we would have liked to see more rugged elements added, such as mudguards and bead-lock wheels.



A transformation like this would probably cost well over $100,000 and there's no specialist Audi tuner crazy enough to do it. But maybe Audi can do it for the next April Fools. By now, you guys already know the drill. Almost every new luxuryfrom Germany has a pickup rendering lurking somewhere on the web. This one is right on the surface, though, as X-Tomi design is well known for his truckification attempts.Even though pickup renderings are quite common, there's no consensus about what one is supposed to look like. Do you have four doors or two? What do you do with the roof? And what kind of farmer needs something like this?While production trucks from luxury automakers are pretty rare, there is that new Mercedes-Benz X-Class that bucks the trend. Also, a few limited-production models have slipped through the cracks, such as the G63. But other than that, you would need a coachbuilder to chop your SUV and make something unique that people haven't seen before.The latest attempt was a Range Rover 6x6 from a luxury Yacht maker. Of course, we also remember featuring a Volvo XC60 truck as well a the famous M3-based version. Oh, and there's the first-generation X5 ute from Australia. Let's not forget about that!The Audi Q8 doesn't lend itself that well to the truck transformation. Its lines are more car-like and interfere with the bed, especially at the back. The cab is awkwardly placed and we would have liked to see more rugged elements added, such as mudguards and bead-lock wheels.A transformation like this would probably cost well over $100,000 and there's no specialist Audi tuner crazy enough to do it. But maybe Audi can do it for the next April Fools.