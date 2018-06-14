Unique F81 BMW M3 Touring Is All Kinds of Awesome

Back in February, we randomly stumbled upon this very project, owned by Instagramer 63 NP. He wanted what nobody else had; he wanted a BMW M3 Touring.
For years, people have been obsessing over the lack of wagons in BMW M's inventory. Sure, there's all kinds of M Performance models like the M550i, as well as those offered by Alpina, but their handling characteristics are nowhere near those of a real M.
Knowing that BMW wouldn't approve the M3 Touring, this Brit took it upon himself to modify the existing 3 Series wagon with parts from the M3 sedan. In BMW lingo, he mixed the F31 with the F80 to make the only F81 in the world.
You might be tempted to think that this is just another 340i with a body kit, but it's not. The project actually started as a 320d model, and the 2.0-liter diesel engine was swapped out for the S55 3.0-liter twin-turbo.
Not even that was enough, as Stage 2 ECU mods mean that power has been boosted to 530 HP. For the record, that beats everything BMW makes, including the ultra-expensive M3 CS. With that kind of grunt, this custom-made M3 Touring is probably faster to 100 kph than a Mercedes-AMG C63 wagon or even the RS4 Avant, just the way it should be.
Extensive body modifications were carried out to match the old body to the big fenders of an M3. But it doesn't stop there, as the car also gets the custom hood from the M4 GTS, together with its steering wheel. The seats are from the M3 Competition while a quad exhaust from the M Performance catalog makes it sound extra-naughty.
The video below is the first taken since the completion of the car and was taken in the Netherlands just before Bimmerfest 2018. We think you'll agree that this car is drop-dead-gorgeous and BMW is missing out on something great.
