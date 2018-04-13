Spyshots: 2019 BMW X5 Reveals Its Interior

SUV

Because of this and the added pressure from Audi and Mercedes-Benz, the Bavarian automaker decided to skip the facelift and plans to offer an X5 replacement less than five years into this one's life cycle.In many ways, this is like anversion of the very successful 5 Series. However, different designers were clearly in charge, especially when it comes to that controversial front end.We like it, and thankfully BMW isn't rocking the boat with the interior, which is conservative by today's standards but will still draw the attention of every SUV fan. Check out our latest spyshots and sound off in the comments section below.Pointing out the obvious, we have to mention just how radical the center console area looks. There are a million buttons, the MMI knob and the new auto gearbox shifter, all within a square of about 5x5 inches. As you might have noticed, Audi and Mercedes are trying to get rid of that kind of clutter, but there's nothing better than an old-fashioned button.The X5 is also migrating towards a digital gouge cluster. In fact, based on the rectangular cover, we'd be surprised if there's an analog option. A new layout of the center cluster gives us thin air vents but keeps the preset buttons.The air conditioning has everybody scratching their heads, as it appears the dials have been replaced by toggle switches placed under an equally small digital screen. It's a weird combo, but so is waving your hand in the air to change the radio station.Thanks to the BMW cluster architecture, we should see weight reductions of at least 100 kg, as well as a host of new technologies. The engine range should be similar to what we already know, ranging from mild diesels to a 600 horsepower X5 M monster which is already under development.