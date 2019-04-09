2020 Nissan Juke Rendering Is Just as Strange As the Real Deal

Small and medium crossovers are the only thing that's working in Europe right now, and Nissan is understandably rushing to develop a new Juke. It created a popular segment all by itself, but the current model that dates back to 2010 can't compete with its numerous rivals.

2 photos



The V-motion 2.0 language requires much narrower upper LED lights, but these are still accompanied by large, round beams below The style made popular by the Juke can today be seen on many crossovers, including those from Chevy or Kia.



The other styling elements at the front come from the Nissan Qashqai (Rogue Sport) and are probably not 100% accurate. Why does it look so familiar? Because the profile is basically unchanged, something we've noticed in recent spyshots as well.



It's a little strange, we admit, especially considering the Juke has horrible interior packaging. But Renault made a familiar-looking new Clio, so this could be a cost-cutting measure.



What won't be the same are the engines. You're going to have the new DIG-T 1-liter turbos with 100 and 116 HP , as well as the 1.5 dCi with exhaust gas aftertreatment. It's quite likely that Renault's 1.6-liter hybrid will also be installed here. For power, the Juke should rely on a 1.3-liter turbo instad of the expensive and thirsty 1.6.



Despite feeling intimate, the Juke should have components from the CMF-B platform, making it a little lighter than before. We expect AWD to be dropped since it's not important for sales and eats into the trunk space. The Juke's role has been taken over by the Kicks in America, so don't expect to see it ever again. The Juke is all about styling and based on our spyshots , it will retain its love-it-or-hate-it approach to crossover design. The thick layers of obscuring camouflage have been stripped away today by Russian website Kolesa , who gave us the most accurate look at the upcoming model.The V-motion 2.0 language requires much narrower upper LED lights, but these are still accompanied by large, round beams below The style made popular by the Juke can today be seen on many crossovers, including those from Chevy or Kia.The other styling elements at the front come from the Nissan Qashqai (Rogue Sport) and are probably not 100% accurate. Why does it look so familiar? Because the profile is basically unchanged, something we've noticed in recent spyshots as well.It's a little strange, we admit, especially considering the Juke has horrible interior packaging. But Renault made a familiar-looking new Clio, so this could be a cost-cutting measure.What won't be the same are the engines. You're going to have the new DIG-T 1-liter turbos with 100 and 116, as well as the 1.5 dCi with exhaust gas aftertreatment. It's quite likely that Renault's 1.6-liter hybrid will also be installed here. For power, the Juke should rely on a 1.3-liter turbo instad of the expensive and thirsty 1.6.Despite feeling intimate, the Juke should have components from the CMF-B platform, making it a little lighter than before. We expectto be dropped since it's not important for sales and eats into the trunk space. The Juke's role has been taken over by the Kicks in America, so don't expect to see it ever again.