autoevolution

2020 Audi RS4 Avant Looks Good in Latest Rendering

14 Apr 2019, 20:40 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The beginning of the end is upon us. Faced with heavy penalties on CO2 emissions, European performance cars are being killed or evolving into something we don't like. Fortunately, the likable Audi RS4 Avant is safe, and people are looking forward to its mid-life facelift.
2 photos
2020 Audi RS4 Avant Looks Good in Latest Rendering
With much wider fenders and aggressive body cladding, the RS4 is nowhere near as ugly as the A4 that it's based on. However, the entire family is set to receive a mid-life facelift, which will probably be revealed towards the end of the year.

The engine is probably going to stay the same, a 2.9-liter V6 with two large turbos pumping it up to 450 PS (444-horsepower). It's roughly the same unit they installed in the new S6 and S7. As disappointing as the loss of those V8s was, Europe suffered much worse. There, you get a 3.0 TDI making 349 PS, which is barely more than the old A6 competition.

In any case, the RS4's emissions are good enough, so all it needs is a new front end. This latest set of renderings comes from the Russian website Kolesa and shows it from both angles. This actually looks like a quick Photoshop touchup job, as the real 2020 RS4 will have new side skirts, 3D taillights, and a much more pronounced diffuser.

We speculated that, because the M3 is coming out soon, Audi was going to make a performance version. But as things stand, it doesn't look likely. Instead, the company is probably looking into more plug-in hybrid systems. There was one on the Q8 Sport concept a while back, featuring both a V6 TFSI and a big battery. Unfortunately, the RS4 is already one of the heaviest models in its class.

Other manufacturers face similar hurdles, with AMG reportedly even considering a hybrid 2-liter for the next generation of the AMG C-Class. Ouch!
2020 Audi RS4 Avant Audi RS4 facelift Audi rendering
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 