First Bagged New Volvo V60 Sits on Big Polished Wheels

24 Apr 2019, 20:16 UTC ·
The Volvo V60 is not the first car you think of when you want to start a tuning project. The Swedish automaker made a clean, very modern design that you shouldn't mess with. But there's an easy way around that: just change the wheels.
The new generations of Volvo cars look very sharp, with those Thor's Hammer LED headlights. But there's one thing that always bothers us: they all have small, boring wheels and bad stance.

A Swedish fellow by the name of Robin Lindhav decided to change this with the first bagged Volvo V60 in the world less than a year after it was launched. The decision must have been easy, as he had a similarly modified previous-generation V60 before. His creation has an obvious visual impact, but we know this kind of tuning isn't for everybody.

There's a huge crowd of VW lowrider fans in Germany, but we never thought about checking for Swedish counterparts. His social media feed suggests at least two wheel designs have been fitted, both from a company called watercooledIND. They have a 3-piece construction, needed to create this huge outer lip that extends past the fender once the Volvo is sitting down on deflated bags.

Other than that, we can't tell you very much about the wagon. It seems to be an Inscription trim level, but also has small ground effects kit consisting of the front chin and skirts around the rear. The most likely engine setup is the D4.

Volvo is one of the least performance-oriented carmakers in Europe. While BMW's halo cars are M drifting machines, the V60 just have a bunch of hybrid engines. Also, the Swedish automaker announced it plans to limit its new cars to 180 km/h, though you probably don't even want to go that fast with golden 3-piece wheels.

