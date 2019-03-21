2020 Mercedes S-Class Prototype Filmed in German Traffic

The new generation of Mercedes S-Class started testing a little over a year ago, which means we are halfway through its development cycle. This recent spy video shows the Germans are doing more than enough to distinguish the W223 from its rivals and predecessors.

The large sedan segment is often referred to as the S-Class segment since the Merc has always been the benchmark. Tesla is currently outselling everybody, but Mercedes is developing a separate EV called the EQS and thus conserving the identity of the S-Class.Of course, nobody knows what the 2020 model looks like, not entirely. But the Russian website Kolesa recently published in an interesting set of renderings, and some of the details seem to match up against the car in this spy video.For example, we've known for quite some time that Mercedes was going to use long taillights that, but we can also see a piece of presumably chrome trim that connects the units and creates a kind of frowning/angry look at the back.And isn't that front end striking? With a more geometric grille design, the W223 sets itself apart from almost every other Mercedes model and probably sets a precedent that will be followed by the W206 C-Class a year later . The only bit we think the Russians got wrong are the door handles.

Recent interior spyshots shed further light on this model, revealing a giant screen for the MBUX infotainment, sitting lower on the dashboard instead of perched next to the digital instrument cluster.A few chassis changes are coming. The new S-Class will have an aggressive rear-wheel-steering setup, and the long wheelbase will become standard. Also, you can say goodbye to the 12-cylinder models, confirmed by the recent launch of the S65 Final Edition.We think that in their place, really high-end versions of the S-Class may use a V8 hybrid setup, much like the Porsche Panamera.