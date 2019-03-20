autoevolution
2021 Mercedes C-Class Spied in Germany, Looks Sporty and Elegant

20 Mar 2019, 21:57 UTC
The C-Class used to be the entry-level Mercedes model, but it's always played a big role as an executive car too. An all-new generation dubbed the W206 is currently under development and has been spied undergoing the usual road testing.
The previous two generations have done fantastic things. We remember how all the buttons on the W204 felt beautifully weighted, and the exterior design had a kind of timeless quality. Likewise, the W205 brought the cascading dashboard design to the masses.

This all-new model is probably almost two years away from coming out, at least in America. But the prototype is by no means a mule. Despite the camouflage, we can make out the general proportions, which focus on looking low-slung and elegant.

The lighting systems on both ends of the car are being stretched out, something Mercedes is also doing on the flagship next-gen S-Class. The two might share ideas in the interior department two, like a big infotainment screen. But as a kind of go-to fleet car, they can't rock the boat in terms of buttons or general ergonomics.

Mercedes engineers have already announced they are aiming for increased proportions but also reduced weight through extensive use of aluminum. The sedan will take advantage of new inline 4- and 6-cylinder engines. Also, partial electrification is to be expected. Most European models should have the EQ boost mild-hybrid system, while a couple of PHEVs should offer about 70km of electric range.

With the first W206 test vehicle being spotted only four months ago, it's too early to talk about body variations. However, we see no reason for the wagon to be discontinued, while the same cannot be said about the cabriolet.

The AMG models will take even longer to develop. Considering they can't add too much power to the existing V8, there are two things Mercedes can do here. They could install AWD, and kill the RS4 in the processor, or go down the inline-6 route.

