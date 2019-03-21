4 Lister Thunder Ready For Market Launch With New Name And Lighter Body

3 2019 Lister LFP Has Four Seats, Capable Of 200+ MPH

2 Lister Knobbly Stirling Moss Lightweight No. 1 Listed For Sale

More on this:

Lister LFT-C Is Not Your Average Jaguar F-Type

Beyond the LFT-666, the Lister Motor Company has another sports car to offer in the form of the LFT-C. As the name implies, you’re looking at a Jaguar F-Type with a soft-top roof and 666 horsepower on tap from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. 6 photos



In addition to the green-and-yellow color combo for the exterior, Lister treats the LFT-C with a whole lot of carbon fiber. The material is used for elements such as the rear aerodynamic diffuser, and bringing the point home, the bodywork is complemented by extended wheel arches at the rear which provide a more aggressive stance.



Ten examples of the breed will be produced in total, featuring an exclusive grille design and lightweight alloy wheels. The cabin is up to the customer’s wishes according to Lister, beautified by



For the sake of comparison, the LFT-666 coupe is limited to 99 vehicles worldwide. Given the additional attention that goes into the LFT-C, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pricing starts at £139,000 in the United Kingdom and the options are “almost unlimited.”



Those who already own the F-Type but don’t want to spend so much money on a



Equivalent to $183,350, the Jaguar-based land missile is extremely close to the MSRP of the McLaren 570S. There’s also the Ferrari California T (replaced by the Portofino) to take into consideration, and the Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 also happens to be an interesting alternative. Although old, the eight-cylinder motor does make the sort of sounds that would leave a lasting impression on every petrolhead out there. Lister claims the LFT-C is capable of accelerating to 62 miles per hour (100 km/h) in a little over three seconds, on to 205 miles per hour (330 km/h) if you’re brave enough to push it as much as possible.In addition to the green-and-yellow color combo for the exterior, Lister treats the LFT-C with a whole lot of carbon fiber. The material is used for elements such as the rear aerodynamic diffuser, and bringing the point home, the bodywork is complemented by extended wheel arches at the rear which provide a more aggressive stance.Ten examples of the breed will be produced in total, featuring an exclusive grille design and lightweight alloy wheels. The cabin is up to the customer’s wishes according to Lister, beautified by Bridge of Weir leather upholstery. A numbered plaque made out of silver is affixed to the engine cover, cranking up the specialness to eleven.For the sake of comparison, the LFT-666 coupe is limited to 99 vehicles worldwide. Given the additional attention that goes into the LFT-C, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that pricing starts at £139,000 in the United Kingdom and the options are “almost unlimited.”Those who already own the F-Type but don’t want to spend so much money on a Lister -tuned car, fret not! Wheels and body kits are available for the Leaping Cat of Coventry, with prices kicking off at £9,750 for the cheapest package on offer right now. On the other hand, let’s turn our attention back to the asking price of the LFT-C.Equivalent to $183,350, the Jaguar-based land missile is extremely close to the MSRP of the McLaren 570S. There’s also the Ferrari California T (replaced by the Portofino) to take into consideration, and the Lamborghini Huracan LP 580-2 also happens to be an interesting alternative.