2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS Spied Testing Together in Europe

Birds of a feather flock together in the case of the all-new generations of the GLE and GLS-Class. These two 2019 (probably) models have enjoyed each other's company while taking advantage of the excellent weather in Southern Europe.

Inside, we'll see a continued focus on soft curves and large screens. The big difference we've seen are the grab handles on the center console. A variety of safety systems will be available, many of which are "powered" by the radar behind the big Mercedes badge in the grille. I swear, it's like every car in the world is testing at this roundabout. If those bushes could talk, they would tell stories of luxury and power. Maybe they even witnessed Dieselgate before anybody else.The future 5- and 7-seatmodels have been put into perspective by the launch of the CLS in Los Angeles. Suddenly, all of America is talking about inline-6 engines, even though they're already fitted to the German flagship that is the S-Class.We're guessing the engine from the CLS 450 4Matic will be very popular on the GLE and GLS. It's good for 370 PS (362-hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) of torque and is occasionally helped by EQ Boost which delivers 22 PS and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft).Another engine shared between all these cars is the " 400d ", a twin-turbo making 340 PS (335-hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft). There's also going to be a single-turbo version, good for 286 PS and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft).One thing that's not going to be popular is the 4.0-liter V8, which probably won't be available in the new CLS. However, the mildermodels will adopt a 435 PS configuration.The two SUV prototypes are styled quite similar to each other but not the rest of the Mercedes, which is probably a good thing. You don't see those pinched, triangular headlights like on the next A-Class, for example.Inside, we'll see a continued focus on soft curves and large screens. The big difference we've seen are the grab handles on the center console. A variety of safety systems will be available, many of which are "powered" by the radar behind the big Mercedes badge in the grille.