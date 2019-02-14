autoevolution

2020 Mercedes S-Class Interior Spyshots Reveal Gigantic Screen

The all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class is not a distant rumor, but a very real machine that's edging closer to its debut. As the W223 prototype was undergoing more winter testing, our paparazzi were finally able to snap that interior shot everyone wanted to see. The infotainment system is indeed a super-sized screen.
The S-Class has always been a tip of the spear when it came to German technology, and even though SUVs are dominating the market, Mercedes is not changing anything. While cars like the GLE and A-Class are only now adopting the panoramic screen design, which the W222 S-Class pioneered over six years ago, its successor does a 180 on us.

Rather than just competing to see who can give you more power, luxury automakers are trying to outdo each other with the size of their screens. We blame Tesla for this. Despite reviewer criticism, the Tesla Model S format has caught on. Volvo did it with everything that came after the XC90, and now Mercedes is upsizing even more.

Normally, the two screens on an S-Class are about 12 inches wide, but the one we see here seems to be a 16-inch one. The setup is new as well, covering almost all of the dashboard, and probably creating some sort of out-of-the-way storage behind it. We can only presume that climate control functions will also be placed deep inside a menu.

A few physical buttons are also present for things like volume, the heated steering wheel and windshield defrost. Media and maps will also be accessible using the toggles on each side of the steering wheel, allowing you to adjust setting without taking your eyes too much off the road.

Expected to debut within the next year, the new S-Class will feature Level 3 semi-autonomous driving tech, giving Mercedes a slight edge over Tesla's Auto Pilot. According to our info, the flagship will now come standard in the longer wheelbase, though a Maybach version will eventually stretch things out. All engines should have a 48-volt mild hybrid setup, though plug-in hybrids with about 100 kilometers of EV autonomy are also expected.
