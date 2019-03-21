Man Steals Purse From House he Came For Help to, After His Car Broke Down

autoevolution
We see this in a lot of movies: some dude or dudette comes knocking at the door, offering a sob story about how their car broke down and they just need to use the phone. If it’s a horror flick, usually, whoever answers the door is dead within minutes.
This is less dramatic than that, but it’s still something you should keep an eye out for. Police are urging residents not to open their door to strangers, after an incident that took place in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. One man came knocking and asking for help with his car, and once inside, he stole a purse and left.

It should be noted that Tyler Towsley, 18, did have car trouble, as the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says on its official Facebook page. He was driving when his car broke down, so he went asking for help. Sure, you’d expect a young man in this day and age to have a cellphone that he could use to call a towing company, but this one didn’t.

One resident opened their door to Towsley, not even questioning the lack of a cellphone on his person. While they were calling for assistance, Towsley noticed a purse, grabbed it and ran away. So much for showing gratitude! Police say he went back to his broken-down car, which is where they found him some minutes later, purse and all.

Towsley was arrested shortly after at the broke down vehicle and booked into Iowa County Jail on theft less than $2500.00, operating while revoked, 2 counts misdemeanor bail jumping, and 3 counts of felony bail jumping,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

“If someone is knocking on your door and you don’t know them, please do not let them in. Give us a call if you don’t feel comfortable and we will send some one out to assist,” the post further says.

