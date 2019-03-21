Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit

Hyundai Nexo Is More Expensive Than Range Rover Sport In the United Kingdom

Thanks to 414 miles of range under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure, the Nexo is better than the Mirai that Toyota produces in the factory where Lexus used to assemble the LFA. It’s a marvelous piece of engineering the Hyundai, but then again, trailblazing does cost a lot of green dollar bills. 20 photos



As far as eco-friendly credentials go, it’s hard to go wrong with the Nexo. “Nexo re-positions our status as market leaders by combining its cutting edge powertrain with a bespoke, stylish body, and comfortable, technically advanced interior,” said Ashley Andrew, head of Hyundai Motor UK. But in this case, make that pounds sterling because the Nexo starts at £65,995 in the United Kingdom. Excluding the £3,500 government grant, make that £69,495 for a compact crossover from a non-premium automaker. Insane? You betcha!As the headline implies, the Range Rover Sport is a cheaper, bigger, more luxurious choice at £64,085. The GLE Coupe from Mercedes-Benz? The gentle giant from Germany can be had for £65,300, which got us thinking. How did Hyundai come up with the Nexo’s price?For starters, what you’re getting in the United Kingdom is the range-topping trim level, featuring all the bells and whistles. Hyundai by itself, not the British dealership network, is selling the Nexo in this part of the world. Last, but certainly not least, the Nexo is available with right-hand drive while the ix35 Fuel Cell came exclusively with left-hand drive.The Premium SE trim level treats the customer with LED lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated and ventilated seats, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, a sunroof, wireless charging, and an electric tailgate. On the safety front, five stars from the Euro NCAP are complemented by adaptive cruise control, remote parking assist, autonomous emergency braking, and a handful more driving-assist systems.The headliner and carpet? Those are made from biofibers originating from sugar cane waste and vegetable plasticizers. The doors, seats, pillars, and center console feature trim made from bioplastics, and bio paint extracted from soybean and rapeseed oils beautifies the center console and dashboard.As far as eco-friendly credentials go, it’s hard to go wrong with the Nexo. “Nexo re-positions our status as market leaders by combining its cutting edge powertrain with a bespoke, stylish body, and comfortable, technically advanced interior,” said Ashley Andrew, head of Hyundai Motor UK.