2020 Audi A4 Facelift Rendering Is as Subtle as the Real Thing

Is this really a rendering? It's too early for the A4 facelift to be revealed, but the images are so good that they fooled us. 2 photos



But Audi's head of design just could let the car be as ugly as it was, especially as BMW was throwing the gauntlet with its new 3 Series sedan. So work began on a brand new set of updates, which according to some leaked Audi documents will be revealed this year.



We've already got some decent spyshots, including ones for



The main changes are obviously at the front, where the headlights have lost those little kinks at the bottom and gained some funky decorative elements. The grille is new as well, quite similar to the design language imposed by the Prologue concept all those years ago. Changes at the back are quite subtle, but the fake exhaust/trim pieces are easily noticed. They're not going to bother with wrap-around taillights as they did on every other new car.



As for the interior, Auto Bild reported that we'd get the dual screen dashboard from the new A6. It hasn't been seen in any of the spyshots, and Audi would have to find a cheaper solution since most A4 are kept on a leash when it comes to options. New engines? They already have lots, but a PHEV can't be ruled out. The B9 generation, as it's known to A4 fans, came out about four years ago. Last year, some mild cosmetic updates were added, together with engines that matched the latest European emissions regulations, so we thought that was that.But Audi's head of design just could let the car be as ugly as it was, especially as BMW was throwing the gauntlet with its new 3 Series sedan. So work began on a brand new set of updates, which according to some leaked Audi documents will be revealed this year.We've already got some decent spyshots, including ones for the S4 Avant . And the Russian website kolesa.ru has based its work on some of those images. The outcome looks like something Audi themselves rendered, and that's probably because the new elements were added to an existing photo.The main changes are obviously at the front, where the headlights have lost those little kinks at the bottom and gained some funky decorative elements. The grille is new as well, quite similar to the design language imposed by the Prologue concept all those years ago. Changes at the back are quite subtle, but the fake exhaust/trim pieces are easily noticed. They're not going to bother with wrap-around taillights as they did on every other new car.As for the interior, Auto Bild reported that we'd get the dual screen dashboard from the new A6. It hasn't been seen in any of the spyshots, and Audi would have to find a cheaper solution since most A4 are kept on a leash when it comes to options. New engines? They already have lots, but a PHEV can't be ruled out.