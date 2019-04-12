autoevolution

Mazda Official Wants Hotter Mazda3, Hybridized 2.5-liter Turbo Engine Considered

12 Apr 2019
For the time being, the most potent Mazda engine in production is the 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. The SkyActiv-G 2.5T develops 227 horsepower on regular fuel and 250 horsepower on premium, with torque peaking at 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) at 2,000 rpm.
Imagine if Mazda were to shoehorn this engine in the 3 hatchback, turning it into something more exciting than the 2.0-liter SkyActiv-G with natural aspiration. According to Autocar.co.uk, program manager Kota Beppu “said he wants a hyper version of the hatchback.”

Hyper might not be the best word to describe a go-faster 3, but with hybrid assistance, it remains to be seen what’s in the pipeline. “I’m a car guy, so I myself want to drive a high-performance Mazda3. I’ll do my best [to make the high-performance model happen].

Beppu didn’t mention if Mazda will use MPS or Mazdaspeed branding for the newcomer, but did confess that all-wheel drive is under development in order to keep the torsion-beam rear axle in check. “It needs to be responsible and friendly, more friendly than a Golf GTI.”

Back on planet Earth, it is worth remembering that Mazda is pouring resources into more expensive developments right now. A replacement for their mid-size pickup truck, the all-new 6 sedan and station wagon, electrification and hybridization, autonomous driving technologies, there’s a lot going on behind closed doors and the Hiroshima-based automaker has limited funds.

While we’re not wishful thinking about the high-performance 3, we sure hope that Mazda’s limited manpower will find time to develop such a car. Further still, here’s hope the higher-ups will agree to put such a vehicle into production. Availability, however, is a sensible topic.

“Expected to get the green light before 2021,” the heir-apparent of the Mazdaspeed3 might not be offered in Europe because the 2.5-liter turbo isn’t sold in the region. Autocar.co.uk claims the engine “might not meet the efficiency requirements to do so.” Be that as it may, the SkyActiv-G 2.5 with natural aspiration is available as the range-topping option in models such as the Mazda6.
