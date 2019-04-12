Watch for a Brief Second a Close-Up of the SpaceX Starhopper Firing Its Engine

Mazda Official Wants Hotter Mazda3, Hybridized 2.5-liter Turbo Engine Considered

For the time being, the most potent Mazda engine in production is the 2.5-liter turbo four-cylinder. The SkyActiv-G 2.5T develops 227 horsepower on regular fuel and 250 horsepower on premium, with torque peaking at 310 pound-feet (420 Nm) at 2,000 rpm. 44 photos



Hyper might not be the best word to describe a go-faster 3, but with hybrid assistance, it remains to be seen what’s in the pipeline. “I’m a car guy, so I myself want to drive a high-performance



Beppu didn’t mention if Mazda will use MPS or Mazdaspeed branding for the newcomer, but did confess that all-wheel drive is under development in order to keep the torsion-beam rear axle in check. “It needs to be responsible and friendly, more friendly than a Golf GTI.”



Back on planet Earth, it is worth remembering that Mazda is pouring resources into more expensive developments right now. A replacement for their mid-size pickup truck, the all-new 6 sedan and station wagon, electrification and hybridization, autonomous driving technologies, there’s a lot going on behind closed doors and the Hiroshima-based automaker has limited funds.



While we’re not wishful thinking about the high-performance 3, we sure hope that Mazda’s limited manpower will find time to develop such a car. Further still, here’s hope the higher-ups will agree to put such a vehicle into production. Availability, however, is a sensible topic.



