2020 Mercedes S-Class (W223) Interior Might Look Like This

This photo has been shown all over the place in the past couple of days. And because so many people asked us if it's a "leak," we just couldn't ignore it. The only thing we can tell you is that it's a piece of Photoshop from a Polish magazine (print).The best way to tell it's not real is to look at the steering wheel, which is the one found in the current S-Class. The spyshots we got while the W223 was doing some winter testing suggested it was going to have a new layout for the spokes, buttons and center hub.Of course, everyone's attention is drawn away from the wheel to that all-mighty infotainment screen. If we had to guess, we'd say it's in the 15 to 16-inch range, while the display in front of the driver is still the usual 12 inches. Mercedes likes to install all its crazy tech in the S-Class first, but it's possible that other models will soon adopt this configuration, with obvious candidates being the E-Class facelift and the new C-Class.The Benz people aren't the only ones going screen-heavy. Audi famously placed climate control and all the major car function on a big screen. Jaguar and Land Rover use two screens on the dashboard two. Of course, the company that will be mentioned the most is Tesla, as it pioneered an all-screen setup with the Model S.But these aren't even the main changes for the next-gen flagship Mercedes. It will have the long wheelbase as standard and all its powertrains will be electrified in some way. With Level 3 autonomy, you'll be able to trust it with all the driving up to a certain speed.