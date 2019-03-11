autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Mercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and Taillights

11 Mar 2019, 21:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Did you think Mercedes forgot about the AMGs? After beginning a small rework for all the E-Class body styles last year, the mighty E63 has donned new body panels of its own and began its arduous winter testing.
32 photos
Mercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and TaillightsMercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and Taillights
The AMG brand has been diluted over the years in the pursuit of profit and sales. However, the E63 is still this bastion of technology and V8 performance. Not a month goes by without us talking about some cool version of it or its rivalry with the BMW M5.

With the model being launched about a year ago, it's not exactly long in the tooth. However, they can't just evolve the whole range and leave the E63 S flagship as it was.

As the new prototype was parked near its testing facilities, our spies were able to get close, much closer than they were with the standard E-Class. Thus, we have up-close shots of the redesigned headlights.

It's quite apparent that the units are changing, but not how. At first glance, the headlights seem to be thicker at the sides, but it will be many more months before we get a good look.

The back of the E63 S sedan is also worth checking out. There, designers are working on longer taillights which now cut into the trunk opening, a bit like they would on the CLS.

When Mercedes facelifted the C63, they left the engine output untouched and instead focused on things like drive modes and options. But the baby V8 sedan is already at the top of its game, while the E63 faces stiffer competition from BMW or Audi.

Thus, we wouldn't be surprised if they make an E63 track edition with the same output as the GT 63 S, since the 4-liter twin-turbo unit is largely the same. And, of course, expect to see even more carbon fiber optics packs.
2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 2021 Mercedes E-Class E-Class facelift W213 E63 AMG AMG spyshots
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting BrakeMERCEDES BENZ CLA Shooting Brake CompactMERCEDES BENZ V-ClassMERCEDES BENZ V-Class Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 