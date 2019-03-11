Mercedes-AMG E63 Makes Spyshots Debut With New Headlights and Taillights

Did you think Mercedes forgot about the AMGs? After beginning a small rework for all the E-Class body styles last year, the mighty E63 has donned new body panels of its own and began its arduous winter testing.

32 photos AMG brand has been diluted over the years in the pursuit of profit and sales. However, the E63 is still this bastion of technology and V8 performance. Not a month goes by without us talking about some cool version of it or its



With the model being launched about a year ago, it's not exactly long in the tooth. However, they can't just evolve the whole range and leave the E63 S flagship as it was.



As the new prototype was parked near its testing facilities, our spies were able to get close, much closer than they were with the standard E-Class. Thus, we have up-close shots of the redesigned headlights.



It's quite apparent that the units are changing, but not how. At first glance, the headlights seem to be thicker at the sides, but it will be many more months before we get a good look.



The back of the E63 S sedan is also worth checking out. There, designers are working on longer taillights which now cut into the trunk opening, a bit like they would on the CLS.



When Mercedes facelifted the



