Chris Harris Races Business Stig: BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-AMG E63

21 Feb 2019, 19:39 UTC ·
Top Gear Season 26 doesn't have a particularly exciting sound to it. But it's off to a really good start, thanks to much better chemistry between Chris Harris and that guy from Friends.
You've probably seen a million drag races between the all-new Mercedes-AMG E63 S sports sedan and the equally fresh BMW M5. Both have AWD; both have twin-turbo V8 and both reach 100 km/h faster than you can open Tinder and swipe right.

However, you've probably not seen a track battle featuring these two machines on the soon-to-be-lost Top Gear test track. And since none of the other hosts can drive as well as Harris, the Stig usually steps in, as he did with the Lexus vs. Civic Typ R shootout we recently featured.

Specs don't mean everything, especially when you're trying to get 2-ton sedans down a track. The video is filmed in typical Top Gear car, with the front car always washing wide and the whole thing degenerating into a skid-fest. Moments before the finish line, the guy that's behind passes for the greatest upset of all time - typical Top Gear entertainment.

Of course, we feel inclined to point out that the 4.4-liter in the BMW M5 currently makes 600 HP, unless you've got the Competition pack, in which cases it's cranked up to 625. Meanwhile, the smaller 4.0-liter AMG has 612 HP in E63 S format. The driver can make a bigger impact than the power, though.

The E63 is usually a little quicker off the line, but Business Stig cheats like a pro. After that, we're bombarded with facts about how cool, how shrewd of a dealmaker he is. Stig for President?! Last time we checked, those shirts already exists, and much stranger things have happened. In any case, this 2-minute video deserves to be seen purely for the entertainment factor.

