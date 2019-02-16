2020 Mercedes GLS, GLC Facelift, and GLB Show Up in the Same Spy Video

Elon Musk Says a Trip to Mars Could Be Cheaper than a House on Earth

Mercedes has only been making SUVs since 1997, but their current range is vast, and it's going to grow a little this year. The following spy video shows replacements for existing models and a newcomer. 5 photos



Right above this thing, we're going to have the SUV like this powered by a small diesel, but Mercedes recently brought out a 245 HP twin-turbo 2-liter that could compete with the Volvo XC90 D5.



That engine is also suitable for the GLC Facelift. This is an updated version of one of the most popular premium crossovers in the world. Due to platform limitations, Mercedes can't install all the latest tech, like the MBUX infotainment or jumping air suspension from the GLE, but they are doing their best in the design department.



We see brand new headlights on this prototype, plus some changes to the bumpers that make it sportier. As for the GLB, it's something Mercedes has never offered before, but is a welcome addition. You see, the GLA was never all that great if you had families, friends or long legs. But this bad boy has enough space to be a mover's van.



The platform is the same as the A-Class, which means you'll get the double 10-inch screens from the MBUX. There's even going to be an AMG version.



