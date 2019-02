New AMG A45 S Demonstrates "Amazing" Drift Mode on Frozen Lake

AMG

Yes, drift mode. Hot hatchbacks aren't known for that skill unless they're the BMW M140i. But Ford changed the game with its unique Focus RS setup, andjust couldn't resist having a play. Suddenly, we don't care if it's a hybrid or how much power the 2-liter turbo makes.Speaking of which, earlier today, possible specs have been leaked, and they match our earlier reports. The basic A45 will boast 285 kW (387), while the A45 S will boast 310 kW (421). In both cases, power will be sent to a twin-clutch auto and the 4Matic+system that makes drifting possible.YouTuber Shmee150 flew to chilly Sweden, where Mercedes organized a small driving event on a frozen lake. The conditions are ideal for drifting, but it's clear the A45 will be able to do it on a normal track too. How? Well, rear axle setup is different from the A35 4Matic and can shuffle power to just one wheel.The hot hatch isn't 100% rear wheel drive at that moment but seems to come pretty close. Shmee150 looks like the perfect customer for a car like this, since he enjoyed the drift mode of the Focus RS enough to buy it and also had numerous AMG models over the years.The procedure for engaging drift mode seems similar to the one for launching the old 45 AMG models. This is an early prototype, and we can only presume a drive select dial will be added to the steering wheel.We can see drift mode becoming a thing for hot hatchbacks, especially as Audi or Cupra like to get their cars sideways at lake Arjeplog. But it will take some time before the RS3 is capable of such things.