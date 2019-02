Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Spied in Traffic, Looks Set to take on Cupra Ateca

HP

SUV

AMG

AWD

Usually, companies first launch a model and then start work on the hot version. However, the GLB-Class hasn't been shown yet. For many years, it was just a rumor, the "baby G-Class" of fable. However, work on the GLB 35 4Matic is already in its advanced stages.Most normal GLB models are probably going to ship with the 200 or 220 d 2-liter engines, which would be frugal for longer journeys. However, the GLB 35 will have about twice the power of the 200 d from a system we already know about. The same 2.0-liter turbo already powers the A 35 4Matic, where it produces 306and 400 Nm.The output is about the same as three indirect rivals from VW Group, the VW T-Roc R, Cupra Ateca and Audi SQ2 . We can't help remembering that BMW offers you 50 Nm more in the X2 M35i. Being an "," The GLB model will probably be about 200km heavier than the A 35. However, that's still better than a big toy like the GLC 43 or a performance wagon such as the Audi S4.Power will go exclusively to a 7-speed DCT gearbox and-tuned 4Matic electronically-controlled. Suspension, braking and other elements will also be more sporty than they would be for a normal GLB. In fact, we even see a dual exhaust system on this prototype. But it's a standard industry practice to install more soundproofing and turn down the volume on a family-friendly performance vehicle.Although the GLB 35 4Matic won't be a common sight at the Nurburgring, it's going to smoke plenty of traditional sports cars. We expect an official 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 5 seconds flat and the usual electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph).