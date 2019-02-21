ABT Gives Audi Q8 Carbon Seats, 330 HP for 50 TDI Engine

Just in time for the Geneva Motor Show, specialist tuner ABT Sportsline has finished the first batch of mods for the all-new Audi Q8. The Sports Activity Coupe is very hot right now, and aftermarket specialists all want a part of the action.

6 photos



More specifically, the lack of visible exhaust tips was rectified, just like in the case of the SQ5. The Q8 now sports quad tips, much like the SQ8 will have. To install them, ABT also had to redesign the bumper, and they took the opportunity to give it a piano black air diffuser look.



Those four pipes are connected to the only engine available at the time, a 3.0 TDI which in the Audi catalog is called "50 TDI". Usually, this makes 286 HP , a number which was boosted to



Of course, other power packs will be available once the 340 HP 3.0 TFSI and 231 HP 3.0 TDI hit the market. But we can't wait for the RS Q8 R. It should be a killer.



The front end of the vehicle features a blacked-out grille frame and a new chin spoiler, done in the same piano black finish. To round things off, this S line model sits even closer to the ground thanks to a lowering control module for the air suspension. The factory wheels have been replaced by 22x10 ABT SPORT GR alloys, which have a robust concave look and glossy finish. By the time of Geneva, 23-inch rim will be ready and fitted to the SUV .



