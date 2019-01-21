Chris Harris Drifts Honda Civic Type R, Races Ninja Stig in Lexus LC 500

FWD

Videos like this are the bread and butter of Top Gear, with funny editing and mismatched rivals. If this were a video game, they wouldn't let you race the Honda Civic Type R and the Lexus LC 500 because they are completely different kinds of cars.We have difficulty believing that the Civic is faster around the track, any track, than the Lexus. This victory is either driver skill or an intentional outcome for the sake of entertainment. A good underdog story sells, especially if it's against a hatchback and a luxury GT costing about 3-4 times more.With the Civic X hatch being developed in Europe and made in the UK, the "all-Japanese comparison" is only theoretical. But without it, you couldn't use Tokyo D graphics, a ninja Stig or samurai references. This is cultural appropriation, but thankfully, the Japanse aren't that sensitive about this issue.Seeing Chirs Harris drive anything is a joy. The man has a talent for making things go sideways and gets the CTR to dance just to provehatchbacks are more fun. But while the Lexus is not his to review, we're also impressed with it. The LC 500 has an honest 5-liter without a turbo. It's not built for track use, but that doesn't mean it can't be fun.The coupe gets squirrely with Ninja Stig at the wheel, while Harris channels his inner racing driver, doing the classic "brake late on the inside" trick to pass the Lexus just moments before crossing the finish line. Like we said, this is such an immature video, and we know you guys will like it.