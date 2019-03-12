Karma Teases New Concept Car Designed by Pininfarina

For more than a decade now, an American car company is struggling to make a name for itself in the auto industry. Having started like as Fisker Automotive, the now named Karma Automotive intends to keep at it and make 2019 the make it or break it year.

It is this third car Karma teased this week, as it is the first collaboration between the Chinese-owned American company and the iconic Italian design house.



The concept car has no name yet, and no information about its powertrain, if any, was made available. It is also unclear whether the concept will form the basis of a future production model, but the partnership between Karma and Pininfarina is to evolve into a deeper tie.



“Karma is united in spirit with Pininfarina through our shared commitment to stunning design, and we are excited about the reaction we anticipate the end result of our partnership will generate,” said in a statement accompanying the teaser Karma CEO Lance Zhou.



For now, Karma has only one product on the market, the Revero. The car is based on Fisker’s Karma, one of the most spectacular failures in recent times in the auto industry, a failure prompted in part by the bankruptcy of battery supplier A123 Systems.



The Revero is priced from $130,000 and comes equipped with a 4-cylinder internal combustion engine and an electric motor that give it a total output of 403 horsepower.



