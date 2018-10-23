Karma Revero Gets Extra Special With Aliso Edition

The Fisker Karma came and went, and from the ashes, the plug-in hybrid sedan has been brought back by the Wanxiang Group Corporation. The Chinese worked their magic before kicking off Revero sales, fixing all the known issues from the days when Henrik Fisker was running the show.
Launched for the 2017 model year, the Karma Revero enters 2019 with more specialness than ever before. If you’re prepared to spend $15,000 over the starting price of $130,000, then you’ll be treated to the Aliso Edition.
Carbon-fiber wheels from CarboTek come standard, as are the Brembo brakes that include orange-painted calipers. Also standard is the Laguna Pearl paintwork with glass flakes, along with the two-tone leather upholstery interior with contrast stitching.
The Bride of Weir theme is furthered by red burl wood on the dashboard and door panels, platinum detailing, and Aliso embroidered into the seats. Exclusive to Canada and the United States, the special edition is limited to 15 examples of the breed.
Like the Revero we know and love for the bite-the-back-of-your-hand gorgeous design, the Aliso Edition comes with a 21.4-kWh battery and two electric motors. The 2.0-liter turbocharged engine sourced from General Motors sits at the front of the car, acting as a range extender when the battery is running out of electricity.
Karma quotes 50 miles of electric range, which isn't bad at all for a vehicle with this type of powertrain. In regard to charging times, be sure to use a Level 2 station if you don’t want to wait more than three hours to hit 100 percent. For those who prefer DC fast-charging, make that 24 minutes.
"Our Aliso Edition is an example of what 'custom' can mean for Karma," says chief executive officer Lance Zhou. "It's a specially-crafted luxury electric vehicle for a very select few who seek a truly unique product, and something we believe can be a model for how Karma approaches other unique custom editions and contribute to the sales growth of the company."
Manufactured in Moreno Valley, California, the Revero Aliso will arrive at customers starting from November 2018. The final example will be delivered by December 31st.
