The New Karma Revero Is En Route To Its First Customers

The history of the Fisker Karma is more convoluted than a British soap opera. Built from 2011 to 2012, the Karma’s fate came to a grinding halt after the battery supplier filed for bankruptcy. Fisker followed in 2014, and that’s the gist of it. As it’s often the case in the automotive industry, the plug-in range-extended sedan was eventually brought back to life with the help of a Chinese outfit.