The New Karma Revero Is En Route To Its First Customers

 
16 May 2017, 11:57 UTC ·
by
The history of the Fisker Karma is more convoluted than a British soap opera. Built from 2011 to 2012, the Karma’s fate came to a grinding halt after the battery supplier filed for bankruptcy. Fisker followed in 2014, and that’s the gist of it. As it’s often the case in the automotive industry, the plug-in range-extended sedan was eventually brought back to life with the help of a Chinese outfit.
Wanxiang Group is its name, and in the U.S., the subsidiary tasked with producing the car is called Karma Automotive. After the reengineered Karma Revero made its debut in 2016, the California-based company is now happy to announce that the first retail units are en route to expecting customers.

"Karma has moved from a product development company to an automotive manufacturer," declared Jim Taylor, whose business card reads chief revenue officer, at the automaker’s Moreno Valley production facility. "We have completed the critical steps to become a true luxury vehicle OEM. The launch is a great accomplishment for our company and all our team members."

At the present moment, Karma is represented in the United States of America and Canada by ten dealerships. Holding a starting price of $130,000, a nice paint job for the Revero adds $2,500 to the MSRP. As far as the interior is concerned, the most exotic choice available is Palisades Sport. Opt for it, and you get red and black appointments plus a bit of carbon fiber detailing.

Under the alluring physique, the Revero hides two electric motors that offer a combined output of 403 horsepower. Somewhere in there, you’ll also find a General Motors-sourced 260-hp 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder. In pure electric mode, the sports sedan can travel up to 50 miles on a full charge. A tank of high-octane gas ups the ante to just about 300 miles between fill-ups.

If it were your $130,000 on the line, would you blow them on the Revero or that other luxury sedan with sporting credentials, the Tesla Model S P100D?

 Download attachment: 2017 Karma Revero brochure (PDF)

karma revero price 2017 Karma Revero US Karma luxury sedan
 
