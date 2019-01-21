2020 Karma Revero Spied In Germany Clad In Camouflage

autoevolution
Produced from 2011 to 2012 as the Fisker Karma, the Karma Revero is more or less an extensive facelift that fixed the inherent problems of the original. Chinese company Wanxiang now owns the rights to produce and sell the Revero, and so far, it’s been good for the Irvine, California-based automaker.
Production restarted in 2016 for the 2017 model year, but Wanxiang is pouring money into a redesign of the plug-in hybrid sedan. Previously spied in the U.S., the 2020 Karma Revero has also been photographed in Germany.

Clad in camouflage from head to toe, it’s easy to make out the oversized wheels with low-profile tires, blue brake calipers, vented rotors on all four corners, and the resculpted rear bumper. The headlights and taillights, meanwhile, are nothing more than make-do units.

It’s possible the designers plan to change the front bumper as well, although it’s hard to tell because of the camouflage. Karma and Pininfarina announced that they'd work together on future models, which makes us believe the 2020 Revero could be the first in a long line of collaborations.

As part of the Value-Forward strategy, Karma also entered partnerships in areas that include artificial intelligence, electrification, and connectivity. Chief executive officer Lance Zhou also declared that Karma plans to expand its presence in the United States before crossing over to other markets.

Little is known about the range-extender powertrain, although it’s likely for Karma to add some ponies for good measure. The capacity of the battery (21.4 kWh) could also go up, along with the electric range (50 miles).

Production for 2020 will continue to take place in Moreno Valley, California. The automaker’s latest Revero is the Aliso Edition, which costs $15,000 more than the $130,000 starting price of the bone-stone model.

Karma Automotive also made its first-ever appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show this year, showcasing how BlackBerry QNX technology is used to safeguard the Revero. QNX is used by more than 120 million cars on the road today, and in the case of the Revero, the technology is used by the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.
