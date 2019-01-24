2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior

What started out as a boring mid-life facelift is turning out to be just as comprehensive as that for the W212 E-Class (the old generation). Mercedes is changing many of the features that define their current E-Class sedan, including the interior and both ends of the car.
This prototype was spied in various forms in Stuttgart late last year, but as the Germans begin their complex winter testing phase, more and more features are being added. Don't be fooled by the stated of the car; most such facelifts take between 18 to 24 months to complete, so the debut is probably going to take place around summer 2020.
Getting back to the facelift, we notice the new front end that's rapidly becoming familiar. The E-Class sedan is giving up a bit of its identity and borrowing some LED styling from the new CLS-Class, which is ironically derived from it.
We really didn't expect this, but they seem to be doing mods to the rear of the car, and we don't mean minor bumper trim. No, Mercedes stuck on round provisional lights on the trunk lid, saying they are going to stretch the taillights. As a reminder, both the E-Class and the S-Class sedans currently have them to one side, makes for easier access. But LEDs last way longer than standard bulbs, and it's not like Mercedes owners do much DIY maintenance. This kind of design can also be seen on the new generation CLA, which just came out a week ago.
Moving on to the interior, we immediately noticed the streamlined new steering wheel with a much bolder center element and angular spokes. This is the same design exhibited by some of the next-generation S-Class prototypes. We can also see a new a new touchpad and, most likely, a retrofitted MBUX infotainment system. Hell Mercedes!
