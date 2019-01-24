autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior

24 Jan 2019, 16:43 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
What started out as a boring mid-life facelift is turning out to be just as comprehensive as that for the W212 E-Class (the old generation). Mercedes is changing many of the features that define their current E-Class sedan, including the interior and both ends of the car.
22 photos
2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior2020 Mercedes E-Class Facelift Spied With New Taillights, Refreshed Interior
This prototype was spied in various forms in Stuttgart late last year, but as the Germans begin their complex winter testing phase, more and more features are being added. Don't be fooled by the stated of the car; most such facelifts take between 18 to 24 months to complete, so the debut is probably going to take place around summer 2020.

Getting back to the facelift, we notice the new front end that's rapidly becoming familiar. The E-Class sedan is giving up a bit of its identity and borrowing some LED styling from the new CLS-Class, which is ironically derived from it.

We really didn't expect this, but they seem to be doing mods to the rear of the car, and we don't mean minor bumper trim. No, Mercedes stuck on round provisional lights on the trunk lid, saying they are going to stretch the taillights. As a reminder, both the E-Class and the S-Class sedans currently have them to one side, makes for easier access. But LEDs last way longer than standard bulbs, and it's not like Mercedes owners do much DIY maintenance. This kind of design can also be seen on the new generation CLA, which just came out a week ago.

Moving on to the interior, we immediately noticed the streamlined new steering wheel with a much bolder center element and angular spokes. This is the same design exhibited by some of the next-generation S-Class prototypes. We can also see a new a new touchpad and, most likely, a retrofitted MBUX infotainment system. Hell Mercedes!
2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E-Class facelift W213 E-Class spyshots E-Class Mercedes-Benz
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118)MERCEDES BENZ CLA Coupe (C118) Entry PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 