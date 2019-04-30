Yellow Ferrari J50 Spotted On the Track, Shows Standout Spec

It was 2016 when the Prancing Horse celebrated 50 years of finding homes for its machines over in Japan. And Maranello decided to reward customer from The Land Of The Rising Sun by introducing a Japan-only special, namely the J50.
We're talking about a roadster that uses the 488 Spider as a base. Only ten units of the rolling work of art were brought to the world and each one of them has a special story to tell.
For instance, the example we have here comes dressed in Yellow (this could be Giallo Triplo Strato) - this has become a rather popular shade for modern Fezzas, but to see it covering the futuristic body of the J50 is something else.
Speaking of which, here's how the carmaker describes the beauty-and-beast: "The design approach was led by the desire to create a very low-slung roadster, encapsulating intrinsic Ferrari values of nimbleness and agility,"
Note that the launch spec saw the 690 horsepower roadster (this packs 20 extra ponies compared to the standard 488, if I might use this term) being finished in a triple-layer red.
The yellow car sitting before us was spotted while doing its thing on the Fuji International Speedway. In fact, the aficioando who caught the toy on camera, whose name is Ken, explains this is "probably the J50 that gets taken out the most,". And we have to applaud an owner who uses his machine the way Enzo Ferrari intended.
Keep in mind this isn't the only example of the J50 the said aficionado has brought before us. And, as you might've guessed by now, I have a thing for featuring J50s that come in other colors than red, which is why I was glad to feature the white unit that was photographed while being driven in Tokyo.
For the record, the limited edition saw the lucky few who adorned their garages with such a stunning example paying between $2.2 and $3.4 million for it, depending on the spec.
