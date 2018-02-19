autoevolution
 

Rare Photos of Enzo Ferrari on Display at Museum on 120th Anniversary

19 Feb 2018, 13:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Had humans been immortal, or had they lived at least as much as Biblical figures, Enzo Ferrari would have turned 120 years old on Sunday, February 18. But since that not the case, we’re only left with celebrating in absentia the birthday of the creator of one of the world’s most prestigious car brands.
8 photos
Enzo FerrariEnzo FerrariEnzo FerrariEnzo FerrariEnzo FerrariEnzo FerrariEnzo Ferrari
Born on February 18, 1989, il Commendatore was named of the most influential personalities of the 20th century. His passion for cars started with racing continued with the creation and establishment of the Prancing Horse as a leading auto marque.

In the troubled first years of the 20th century, he survived the war to end all wars that claimed some 41 million lives, he recovered from the 1918 flu pandemic that ended another between 20 and 40 million people, and then started his racing career, that would ultimately get him at the helm of his own racing team against Alfa Romeo in 1948.

Enzo Ferrari lived to be 90 years old. His death was not made public until two days after the event, at his request, one that he made so that records would compensate for the late registration of his birth, due to a heavy snowfall that prevented hi father from reaching the local registry office.

To celebrate the anniversary, the auto company that bears his name announced a special photo exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. The photos on display show Ferrari from childhood to adulthood, from his career as a driver to that of a manager and manufacturer.

“It seems incredible to think that Enzo Ferrari was born in the 19th century," says Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne.

“His lesson is more relevant than ever and his modernity unquestionable. He was a man with extraordinary vision and ability to manage people and resources as well as a strong entrepreneurial spirit and exceptional courage."
enzo ferrari Ferarri Sergio Marchionne Alfa Romeo
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
The Immortal ICE King Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Bankruptcy News: Is Tesla Going The Way of The Dodo? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FERRARI models:
FERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticFERRARI GTC4LussoFERRARI GTC4Lusso LuxuryAll FERRARI models  