Rare Photos of Enzo Ferrari on Display at Museum on 120th Anniversary

Had humans been immortal, or had they lived at least as much as Biblical figures, Enzo Ferrari would have turned 120 years old on Sunday, February 18. But since that not the case, we’re only left with celebrating in absentia the birthday of the creator of one of the world’s most prestigious car brands.

In the troubled first years of the 20th century, he survived the war to end all wars that claimed some 41 million lives, he recovered from the 1918 flu pandemic that ended another between 20 and 40 million people, and then started his racing career, that would ultimately get him at the helm of his own racing team against



Enzo Ferrari lived to be 90 years old. His death was not made public until two days after the event, at his request, one that he made so that records would compensate for the late registration of his birth, due to a heavy snowfall that prevented hi father from reaching the local registry office.



To celebrate the anniversary, the auto company that bears his name announced a special photo exhibition at the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Modena. The photos on display show Ferrari from childhood to adulthood, from his career as a driver to that of a manager and manufacturer.



“It seems incredible to think that Enzo Ferrari was born in the 19th century," says Chairman and CEO Sergio Marchionne.



