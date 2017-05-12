Banderas To Play Ferruccio Lamborghini In Biopic, Alec Baldwin Is Enzo Ferrari

Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin have been signed to play the roles of Ferruccio Lamborghini
and Enzo Ferrari
in a biographical movie dedicated to the founder of the automaker that names its cars after bulls
.
The yet unnamed biopic
will be directed by Michael Radford, known for “The Postman,” and “The Merchant of Venice.” Bobby Moresco will write the script. The latter is known for “Million Dollar Baby,” and “Crash.”
The team was put together by Ambi Media Group, which optioned the movie rights to the official story of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s life.
The cinematographic rights were granted for an undisclosed sum by Antonio (Tonino) Lamborghini, the son of the Italian industrialist. Most of the film, if not all, will be shot in the country where Mr. Lamborghini was born, and it is believed that it will try to keep facts as close to reality as possible.
Many biopics exaggerate certain aspects of a person’s life to obtain more drama or cinematographic effect, but critics and fans of the personalities who are portrayed in those films do not always approve the creative liberties undertaken by the director and script writers.
According to Tonino
, his book about his father’s life is the only one that “tells the stories of the real life of Ferruccio Lamborghini
,” despite “numerous legends and anecdotes
,” Variety
notes.
His goal was to portray the personality and humanity of his father, which he feels that the film will accomplish. Hopefully, everyone will be pleased with the resulting motion picture.
We cannot help but wonder how the make-up teams will manage to make the two leading actors look like the Italian characters they are supposed to play.
The biographical movie will focus on the career of Mr. Lamborghini since he started building tractors and military vehicles, and it is intended to portray the defining moments in the history of the brand and the life of the man who started it.
Evidently, the famous argument with Enzo Ferrari
, which led to the decision to build Lamborghini automobiles, should be most interesting to watch.