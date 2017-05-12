autoevolution

Banderas To Play Ferruccio Lamborghini In Biopic, Alec Baldwin Is Enzo Ferrari

 
12 May 2017, 12:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Artists
Antonio Banderas and Alec Baldwin have been signed to play the roles of Ferruccio Lamborghini and Enzo Ferrari in a biographical movie dedicated to the founder of the automaker that names its cars after bulls.
The yet unnamed biopic will be directed by Michael Radford, known for “The Postman,” and “The Merchant of Venice.” Bobby Moresco will write the script. The latter is known for “Million Dollar Baby,” and “Crash.”

The team was put together by Ambi Media Group, which optioned the movie rights to the official story of Ferruccio Lamborghini’s life.

The cinematographic rights were granted for an undisclosed sum by Antonio (Tonino) Lamborghini, the son of the Italian industrialist. Most of the film, if not all, will be shot in the country where Mr. Lamborghini was born, and it is believed that it will try to keep facts as close to reality as possible.

Many biopics exaggerate certain aspects of a person’s life to obtain more drama or cinematographic effect, but critics and fans of the personalities who are portrayed in those films do not always approve the creative liberties undertaken by the director and script writers.

According to Tonino, his book about his father’s life is the only one that “tells the stories of the real life of Ferruccio Lamborghini,” despite “numerous legends and anecdotes,” Variety notes.

His goal was to portray the personality and humanity of his father, which he feels that the film will accomplish. Hopefully, everyone will be pleased with the resulting motion picture.

We cannot help but wonder how the make-up teams will manage to make the two leading actors look like the Italian characters they are supposed to play.

The biographical movie will focus on the career of Mr. Lamborghini since he started building tractors and military vehicles, and it is intended to portray the defining moments in the history of the brand and the life of the man who started it.

Evidently, the famous argument with Enzo Ferrari, which led to the decision to build Lamborghini automobiles, should be most interesting to watch.
Lamborghini movie ferruccio lamborghini tonino lamborghini enzo ferrari film
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our LAMBORGHINI Testdrives:

LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 610-4 85
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo Super Trofeo Stradale82
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP560-484
LAMBORGHINI Aventador91
LAMBORGHINI Gallardo LP550-2 Spyder 84
2014 LAMBORGHINI Aventador Roadster89