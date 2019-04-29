autoevolution

Volkswagen Intends To Sell Pickups In North America, But Which One?

The Ford Courier, Hyundai Santa Cruz, and Volkswagen Tarok. As it happens, unibody is back in fashion as far as pickup trucks are concerned, but the Germans plan to take things one step further.
Speaking to Automotive News, the chief executive officer at Volkswagen in America made it clear that three options are on the table. We’re inclined to believe the Tarok will receive the green light from the higher-ups, including the head honcho of Volkswagen.

Compact pickups are more or less extinct over in the United States, and as mid- and full-size pickups get more expensive, there’s a lot of sense in tapping this segment once again. On the other hand, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has its reservations despite the fact they’re planning to bring back the Dakota as a mid-size workhorse with know-how from the Jeep Gladiator.

“The question we have is, could something like this make sense, with modifications, in the U.S. market,” said Scott Keogh. How about “an A-segment vehicle” that would “get the length of a B-segment pickup” by extending the bed? Moving on, don't forget that Ford agreed to let Volkswagen utilize the Ranger’s platform for the next generation of the Amarok.

As for the third possible scenario, the Tanoak concept could be added to Chattanooga, joining the Atlas mid-size crossover on the assembly line. The Tarok mentioned earlier is also underpinned by the MQB, the platform which Volkswagen uses for compact- and mid-sized models up to the Atlas. The MQB A0 doesn’t count because no subcompacts are sold or planned for the United States anytime soon.

By using the MQB, the Germans are not restricted too much as far as the powertrain is concerned. More to the point, four-cylinder turbos such as the 1.4 TSI in the Jetta and six-cylinder engines such as the narrow-angle V6 in the Atlas. An interesting idea that would create a niche within a niche is the 2.0 TSI from the Golf R and all-wheel drive for the Tarok.
