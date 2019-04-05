Lexus Official Says “Something Big Is Coming To the LC This Year”

Volkswagen ID R to Be Modified for Nurburgring Record Attempt

The “racing forerunner to the ID product family,” as Volkswagen calls the ID R, is presently being heavily tweaked in order to fulfill its first target for this year: breaking the record for fully-electric vehicles on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. 3 photos



This summer, to be able to take on the track known as the Green Hell, the ID R is receiving a series of updates meant to increase its efficiency. That essentially means this year’s ID R will not be exactly the same as the one of 2018.



The car will retain its electric powertrain, comprised of twin electric motors that develop 680 ps and the battery pack, and will continue to target the same under 1,100 kg weight – driver included – as before Pikes Peak.



But the aerodynamics will likely change. When taking on the climb, the car had to handle the thin air of higher altitude, hence the ID R was fitted with a big rear wing needed to generate downforce. As this time downforce is not the main target, but efficiency, a smaller wing will be fitted, and several other changes are currently being tested, including one regarding the drive system.



“It takes ingenuity to strike the right balance with top speed and the limited electric energy available. So we’re concentrating on the continuing development of the drive technology and battery management,” said in a statement François-Xavier Demaison, technical director of Volkswagen Motorsport.



After it breaks or doesn’t break the record on the track, the ID R will once again head for high altitude courses, as it attempts in September



The current record on the Nürburgring Nordschleife is 6:45.90 minutes and has been set by Peter Dumbreck and a NIO EP9 car in 2017.



