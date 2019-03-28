Volkswagen ID R Aims to Set First Record on China’s Road to Heaven

The ID R will at first attempt this summer to break the record for fully-electric vehicles on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track in Germany, and after that, in September, will go to China, to conquer the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road and all of its 99 turns.The Tianmen Road, also known as the Road to Heaven, starts in a valley at about 200 meters above sea level (656 feet) and about 11 kilometers later (7 miles) it reaches an altitude of 1,519 meters (4,900 feet).Currently, there is no record for this stretch of road, as it is usually closed to public traffic. That means that essentially the ID R has no time to beat.To solve this problem, and give driver Romain Dumas a purpose, Volkswagen will run a virtual challenge in China, asking people to set virtual times for Dumas and his car to beat. Details are to be announced at a later date.“So far, I only know the road from photos and a few videos,” said Dumas about the road.“The surrounding area is remarkable, like a film set. The route is very winding, extremely narrow in places, and very uneven. It is certainly going to be a special experience. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”The car that will attempt to set Tianmen Road’s first ever record is powered by two electric motors that give it 680 horsepower and torque rated at 650 Nm.Because it is extremely light – it weighs less than 1,100 kilograms (2,425 lbs.), battery cells included - the ID R is faster at accelerating than Formula 1 and Formula E cars, reaching 100 km/h in just 2.25 seconds.