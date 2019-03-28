autoevolution

Volkswagen ID R Aims to Set First Record on China’s Road to Heaven

28 Mar 2019, 10:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Auto Events
5 photos
Volkswagen ID RVolkswagen ID RVolkswagen ID RVolkswagen ID R
Last summer, Volkswagen’s electric ID R racecar set the all-time record on the world’s most famous hill climb, Pikes Peak, running it in 7:57:148 minutes, more than a minute faster than the electric car time achieved by Rhys Millen back in 2016. This year, the challenge is much trickier.

The ID R will at first attempt this summer to break the record for fully-electric vehicles on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife track in Germany, and after that, in September, will go to China, to conquer the Tianmen Shan Big Gate Road and all of its 99 turns.

The Tianmen Road, also known as the Road to Heaven, starts in a valley at about 200 meters above sea level (656 feet) and about 11 kilometers later (7 miles) it reaches an altitude of 1,519 meters (4,900 feet).

Currently, there is no record for this stretch of road, as it is usually closed to public traffic. That means that essentially the ID R has no time to beat.

To solve this problem, and give driver Romain Dumas a purpose, Volkswagen will run a virtual challenge in China, asking people to set virtual times for Dumas and his car to beat. Details are to be announced at a later date.

“So far, I only know the road from photos and a few videos,” said Dumas about the road.

“The surrounding area is remarkable, like a film set. The route is very winding, extremely narrow in places, and very uneven. It is certainly going to be a special experience. I am looking forward to this new challenge.”

The car that will attempt to set Tianmen Road’s first ever record is powered by two electric motors that give it 680 horsepower and torque rated at 650 Nm.

Because it is extremely light – it weighs less than 1,100 kilograms (2,425 lbs.), battery cells included - the ID R is faster at accelerating than Formula 1 and Formula E cars, reaching 100 km/h in just 2.25 seconds.
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Volkswagen ID R Volkswagen Road to Heaven tianmen road
press release
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN PassatVOLKSWAGEN Passat CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant GTE MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat VariantVOLKSWAGEN Passat Variant MediumVOLKSWAGEN Passat AlltrackVOLKSWAGEN Passat Alltrack MediumAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 