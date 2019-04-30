autoevolution

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nearly Hits Lamborghini Huracan on Nurburgring, Goes Offroad

30 Apr 2019, 8:08 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Earlier this week, we talked about the traps that Nurburgring can set, showcasing how the Steilstrecke section can trick your ABS and send you into the barrier. Well, we are now back on the topic, as I want to highlight the risks of going all out when chasing another car on the Green Hell.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring ChasePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring ChasePorsche 911 GT2 RS vs Lamborghini Huracan Performante Nurburgring Chase
This tale is based on a lap that saw two drivers with plenty of Ring experience going for a cat and moused game during a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session.

The lead car was a Lamborghini Huracan Performante, while the one chasing it was a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, so we're talking record holders here.

Despite the official lap time of the rear-engined machine being a bit sharper than that of the Raging Bull, the serious traffic easily ironed out the difference between the two.

However, at a certain point, the Porsche driver barely avoided rear-ending the Lambo - had the man left some room for maneuvering, he would've had enough time to brake.

Nevertheless, the Neunelfer wielder, who has over 4,000 laps under his belt, was forced to steer around the V10 supercar, getting just a few inches close to the metallic protection element on the side of the track.

Note that this 2RS features quite a few track mods, with these involving Brembo steel brakes - the steel units are the best solution for those who spend plenty of miles at the track, due to the stratospheric maintenance costs of carbon-ceramic brakes. In fact, I covered this topic in the recent 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S review, when talking about the optional goodies one can select for the eigth-generation model.

And while the Instagtam post below highlights the white-knuckle moment, the YouTube video underneath it showcases the full lap (note there were no bikes allowed on the track on that session).

Porsche 911 GT2 RS lamborghini huracan performante Porsche Lamborghini Nurburgring near crash
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 SpeedsterPORSCHE 911 Speedster Coupe CabrioPORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioAll PORSCHE models  
 
 