Porsche 911 GT2 RS Nearly Hits Lamborghini Huracan on Nurburgring, Goes Offroad

Earlier this week, we talked about the traps that Nurburgring can set, showcasing how the Steilstrecke section can trick your ABS and send you into the barrier. Well, we are now back on the topic, as I want to highlight the risks of going all out when chasing another car on the Green Hell.

4 photos



The lead car was a Lamborghini Huracan Performante, while the one chasing it was a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, so we're talking record holders here.



Despite the official lap time of the rear-engined machine being a bit sharper than that of the Raging Bull, the serious traffic easily ironed out the difference between the two.



However, at a certain point, the Porsche driver barely avoided rear-ending the



Nevertheless, the Neunelfer wielder, who has over 4,000 laps under his belt, was forced to steer around the V10 supercar, getting just a few inches close to the metallic protection element on the side of the track.



Note that this 2RS features quite a few track mods, with these involving Brembo steel brakes - the steel units are the best solution for those who spend plenty of miles at the track, due to the stratospheric maintenance costs of carbon-ceramic brakes. In fact, I covered this topic in the recent



And while the Instagtam post below highlights the white-knuckle moment, the YouTube video underneath it showcases the full lap (note there were no bikes allowed on the track on that session).



