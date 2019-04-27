autoevolution

2020 BMW M8 Shows a Lot of Skin at the Nurburgring

27 Apr 2019, 13:58 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
With perfect weather for testing, BMW took out not only the M2 CS this week but also an M8 that's showing a lot more skin than usual. Production colors on a prototype are always a good sign that the official debut is imminent.
5 photos
2020 BMW M8 Shows Skin at the Nurburgring2020 BMW M8 Shows Skin at the Nurburgring2020 BMW M8 Shows Skin at the Nurburgring2020 BMW M8 Shows Skin at the Nurburgring
The sexy silhouette not only took to the Nurburgring with gusto but also soaked up some Vitamin D for long enough to be filmed in detail. The YouTube video of Nordschleife spy Automotive Mike is among the best we've seen so far or the M8 since it showed up almost a year ago.

Of course, this shade of red is available on normal BMWs as well. The M8's palette will actually be dominated by frozen finishes as we see on the M5 special editions. But what we want to know is what specialists tuners like Manhart or G-Power will do to it.

The king of M cars will do almost everything, from unlocking via smartphone to blasting to 100 km/h faster than some supercars. But despite being bigger than the M6, it still won't make a great 4-seater. That's right; a 5-meter car that tight on space, which is why BMW is working on the longer Gran Coupe version as well.

We still like the normal coupe better, particularly when the Competition package will dial up the aggression and carbon content. It also means more power, at least 625 HP, though rumors talk about as much as 650. And considering BMW's S63 4.4-liter is larger than its German or Italian rivals, anything is possible.

Unlike its predecessor, the M6, this new coupe will have M-tuned xDrive to help it come with the extra power, though it can be turned to when you just want to torture some tires. Also, an 8-speed automatic is used over the 7-speed DCT for reliability reasons.

BMW M8 bmw m8 competition spyshots spy video BMW
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 