BMW M8 Coupe Shows Glowing Brakes, Production Details in 12-Minute Spy Video

BMW has a number of other M debuts lined up, like the new M3 and the all-important X5 M, but its the flagship M8 that people are waiting to see.
The M8, a model that never existed before, proves that the 8 Series is not a replacement for the 6 Series or a coupe version of the 7 Series. It's a chance for BMW engineers and designers to show their best work, and they are taking things very seriously.
During the recent Industry Pool test, Nurburgring spy video specialist Automotive Mike captured over 12 minutes of footage just for the M8 Coupe. Even if you're not going to watch the whole thing, we recommend that you at least skim through it, as the video shows the front brakes glowing bright red after a few laps. Also, the prototype was captured in a parking lot; several production features can be seen more easily.
The styling is not exactly a radical departure from the M850i. However, we do notice a redesigned lower fascia with more honeycomb grille surfaces, a longer rubber chin spoiler, M mirrors, new wheel designs, and the obligatory quad exhaust.
And it's fast too. While many Nurburgring prototypes are not that exciting to watch, the M8 is an impressive 2-ton sledgehammer with a beating V8 heart. It sounds very good, not that this comes as any surprise after the M850i.
The output of the M8's 4.4-liter, rumored to be around 620 horsepower, will take M car performance into new territory. Combined with the xDrive, this should allow for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 3.5 seconds.
However, if the technology in the M5 is what we base our assumption on, the flagship coupe should also be quite comfortable enough for everyday use. And if this body style is not to your liking, BMW is working on two more, a cabriolet and the Gran Coupe 4-door with much more usable rear seats.
