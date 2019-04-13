BMW M8 Prototype Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on Nurburgring, Tries To Keep Up

It might be hard to tell from the screenshot above, the little red dot in front of the 2020 BMW M8 prototype is a Ferrari 488 Pista. The two crossed paths during a recent Nuburgring testing session, one that saw plenty of test cars doing their thing on the infamous German track.
We are now in the second month of the Nurburgring season, so it's no wonder that automotive producers are throwing their prototypes at the circuit.
And while the Pista has already shown its potential (heck, Ferrari has even come up with the F8 Tributo, which borrows elements from the Pista), we have yet to meet the M8.
Nevertheless, the big coup is scheduled to land this year. Now, the M850i xDrive, which is the current 8er range-topper, has taught us what to expect from the Grand Tourer (nobody loves the cramped rear seats, though), but the all-out M car is the one aficionados are looking forward to drive.
You see, back in the days of the original 8 Series, the M Division built an M8 prototype, but eventually steered clear of a production version. Nowadays, though, the Bavarian automotive producer's love of niches means we'll get not one, but three M8 derivatives.
As it was the case with the replaced M6, the newcomer will arrive in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe form. Keep in mind that BMW has already teased the latter using a stunning concept car.
Regardless of the body type, the 2020 BMW M8 will be animated by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 borrowed from the F90 M5. This means we can expect 600 horsepower from the standard model and even more from the Competition trim.
And here's to hoping the M5's all-paw system, which features a shenanigan-friendly RWD driving mode, also makes it to the bigger badge.
Note that the spy clip below, which comes from Nurburgring settler Misha Charoudin, also features other prototypes, such as the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante, which tries to beat Ferrari at its own game (you can't have an 812 Superfast Spider, unless you turn to one-offs or uber-limited models). Then there's the new Audi RS6, whose wheel diameter seem extremely generous even to those accustomed with 2x shoe sizes.
