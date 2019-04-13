autoevolution

BMW M8 Prototype Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on Nurburgring, Tries To Keep Up

13 Apr 2019, 7:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It might be hard to tell from the screenshot above, the little red dot in front of the 2020 BMW M8 prototype is a Ferrari 488 Pista. The two crossed paths during a recent Nuburgring testing session, one that saw plenty of test cars doing their thing on the infamous German track.
5 photos
BMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on NurburgringBMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on NurburgringBMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on NurburgringBMW M8 Chases Ferrari 488 Pista on Nurburgring
We are now in the second month of the Nurburgring season, so it's no wonder that automotive producers are throwing their prototypes at the circuit.

And while the Pista has already shown its potential (heck, Ferrari has even come up with the F8 Tributo, which borrows elements from the Pista), we have yet to meet the M8.

Nevertheless, the big coup is scheduled to land this year. Now, the M850i xDrive, which is the current 8er range-topper, has taught us what to expect from the Grand Tourer (nobody loves the cramped rear seats, though), but the all-out M car is the one aficionados are looking forward to drive.

You see, back in the days of the original 8 Series, the M Division built an M8 prototype, but eventually steered clear of a production version. Nowadays, though, the Bavarian automotive producer's love of niches means we'll get not one, but three M8 derivatives.

As it was the case with the replaced M6, the newcomer will arrive in Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe form. Keep in mind that BMW has already teased the latter using a stunning concept car.

Regardless of the body type, the 2020 BMW M8 will be animated by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 borrowed from the F90 M5. This means we can expect 600 horsepower from the standard model and even more from the Competition trim.

And here's to hoping the M5's all-paw system, which features a shenanigan-friendly RWD driving mode, also makes it to the bigger badge.

Note that the spy clip below, which comes from Nurburgring settler Misha Charoudin, also features other prototypes, such as the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante, which tries to beat Ferrari at its own game (you can't have an 812 Superfast Spider, unless you turn to one-offs or uber-limited models). Then there's the new Audi RS6, whose wheel diameter seem extremely generous even to those accustomed with 2x shoe sizes.


 

Good #ringhunt today! By the way, are those 25" wheels on the @audisport RS6? 😅 #nurburg #nurburgring #nordschleife #ipool #bmw #audi #amg #pista #488 #ferrari

A post shared by Misha (@mgcharoudin) on Apr 10, 2019 at 3:41am PDT

BMW M8 2020 BMW M8 ferrari 488 pista Nurburgring spy video
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Green NCAP? The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera SPORSCHE 911 Carrera S CoupeFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVMercedes-AMG CLA 35Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 CompactPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 