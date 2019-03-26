2020 Audi RS6 Avant Sounds Like a Bomber while Lapping Nurburgring

Family vehicles that can take on supercars are as popular as ever these days and we're here to talk about a heavyweight, namely the 2020 Audi RS6. And while we've brought you a set of spyshots earlier today, we are now back on the topic to showcase a video of the machine that will keep both the driver and the dog entertained.
This piece of spy footage comes from the Nurburgring, where a prototype of the new RS6 is currently being put through its paces. And the news is brilliant, with the soundtrack of the thing being just as spicy as you'd expect.
With the addition of the new gasoline particulate filter, the machine will become slightly heavier, as this has been the case with much more performance-oriented models such as the facelifted Audi R8.
Then again, we're glad the engine compartment still accommodates a 4.0-liter V8 (that sounds is hard to mistake). With the help of twin-turbocharging, the unit will deliver around 605 ponies in stock trim, while there will also be a spicier model.
Then again, the competition is as fierce as ever. You see, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S can now leave the Porsche Panamera Turbo behind, both in a drag race and in terms of a track battle.
And since the BMW M5 now packs all-wheel-drive with a rear-only mode, drivers of the future RS6 will have something to worry about. Fortunately for them, though, only the Merc can be had in station wagon trim.What about the market arrival details?
Well, according to the Audi roadmap for this year, the new RS6 should land in the third quarter, together with the new RS7 (the four-door/five-door coupe segment is more popular than ever).
And while the Ingolstadt monster could make their debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the fact that an RS6 US market introduction is considered (the RS7 is a certainty) means we might also get to see them in Los Angeles.
