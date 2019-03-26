2020 Audi RS6 Avant Sounds Like a Bomber while Lapping Nurburgring

More on this:

1 600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring

2 Audi 2019 Roadmap Reveals New A3, Q4, RS6, RS7, and New e-tron Hybrid Powertrain

3 Can a 950 HP Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Take Down the 650 HP Audi RS6?

4 802 HP Volkswagen Touareg With Audi RS6 Engine is The Ultimate Sleeper

5 Prince Harry is Selling His 2017 Audi RS6 Avant to Buy a Family Car