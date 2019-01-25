Missing Opportunity Rover Would Have Celebrated 15 on Mars on January 24

Audi 2019 Roadmap Reveals New A3, Q4, RS6, RS7, and New e-tron Hybrid Powertrain

German automakers have a lot of new cars and variations to show every year. And even though Audi's lineup seems modern and complete, this leaked roadmap reveals hot debuts are coming in 2019. 4 photos



About seven years after the debut of the current generation, the new A3 premium compact will finally be unveiled during Q4. It's going to be more premium, more high-tech and developed on a new MQB Evo platform with the Golf 8. Unlike previous roadmaps, this one, acquired by Periodismo del Motor at a conference in Spain, even has the cars divided into quarters and classes (luxury, electric, sports, and racing).We'll start with the hot ones first because those still define the Audi spearhead. Q1 will witness the launch of models' we've already seen, like the SQ2 , the R8 facelift and TT facelift. But come late Spring, we'll also have a new version of the TT RS and the anticipated RS5 Sportback.Want more RS hotness? You've got it, starting with the RS7 and followed by the RS6 towards the end of 2019. Both are expected to have somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower from their new 4-liter V8s. What we don't understand is why obvious debuts like the SQ8 , S6, S7, and S8 aren't on the list, and we're sure some will think the photo is a fake.The RS Q3 performance crossover, currently undergoing winter testing, will also bring its 2.5 TFSI towards the end of the year, but not before the Q4. Not Q3 Sportback, as we expected!Facelifts are also bountiful this year, like the highly anticipated A4 and Q7 fixes. Also, the A6 allroad should come out after Geneva. Electric mobility fans will have more to look forward to, such as e-tron versions of the Q5, A7, and A8L (probably for China). We expect that all will use a setup that's similar to the VW Touareg PHEV, with a 2-liter turbo at the core.About seven years after the debut of the current generation, the new A3 premium compact will finally be unveiled during Q4. It's going to be more premium, more high-tech and developed on a new MQB Evo platform with the Golf 8.