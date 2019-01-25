autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Audi 2019 Roadmap Reveals New A3, Q4, RS6, RS7, and New e-tron Hybrid Powertrain

25 Jan 2019, 19:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
German automakers have a lot of new cars and variations to show every year. And even though Audi's lineup seems modern and complete, this leaked roadmap reveals hot debuts are coming in 2019.
4 photos
Can a 950 HP Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Take Down the 650 HP Audi RS6?Can a 950 HP Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Take Down the 650 HP Audi RS6?Can a 950 HP Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Take Down the 650 HP Audi RS6?
Unlike previous roadmaps, this one, acquired by Periodismo del Motor at a conference in Spain, even has the cars divided into quarters and classes (luxury, electric, sports, and racing).

We'll start with the hot ones first because those still define the Audi spearhead. Q1 will witness the launch of models' we've already seen, like the SQ2, the R8 facelift and TT facelift. But come late Spring, we'll also have a new version of the TT RS and the anticipated RS5 Sportback.

Want more RS hotness? You've got it, starting with the RS7 and followed by the RS6 towards the end of 2019. Both are expected to have somewhere in the region of 600 horsepower from their new 4-liter V8s. What we don't understand is why obvious debuts like the SQ8, S6, S7, and S8 aren't on the list, and we're sure some will think the photo is a fake.

The RS Q3 performance crossover, currently undergoing winter testing, will also bring its 2.5 TFSI towards the end of the year, but not before the Q4. Not Q3 Sportback, as we expected!

Facelifts are also bountiful this year, like the highly anticipated A4 and Q7 fixes. Also, the A6 allroad should come out after Geneva. Electric mobility fans will have more to look forward to, such as e-tron versions of the Q5, A7, and A8L (probably for China). We expect that all will use a setup that's similar to the VW Touareg PHEV, with a 2-liter turbo at the core.

About seven years after the debut of the current generation, the new A3 premium compact will finally be unveiled during Q4. It's going to be more premium, more high-tech and developed on a new MQB Evo platform with the Golf 8.
Audi RS6 2020 Audi Q4 2020 Audi A3 Audi Q5 e-tron e-Tron Sportback
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 