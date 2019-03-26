Renault Megane RS Trophy-R Looks Hardcore With Vented Hood and Stripped Interior

With Tesla now getting ready to take over Europe and VW Group spearheading its battery offensive, Renault is undoubtedly looking to make everything electric. However, there's still time for old-fashioned fun. And that's why the French automaker is developing the most savage hot hatch of all time, the Megane RS Trophy-R.

You might think that the car is not camouflaged, but it is. The red F1-style wing at the front is the same as the old Trophy-R. And right in the middle is a taped-up badge. Also, the center part of the hood and flared out fenders are being obscured. This name isn't official but is as good as any other. This prototype was just photographed at the Nurburgring for the first time in 2019. However, it was testing throughout last year, but with simpler bodywork.Interestingly, European automakers seem to be focused on hardcore hot hatchbacks right now. We don't know what it is, but people are much more willing to pay for a €50,000 Golf GTI TCR nowadays. But Renault has more history-making unhinged cars, like the Clio V6 or the R26.R.The basic setup for this car is derived from the RS Trophy, which features its own harshly damped suspension and a 1.8-liter turbo engine with 300and 420 Nm, up from the normal RS's 280 HP and 380 Nm. Based on the 2014-2016 Trophy-R, they're not going to go higher still.But that doesn't mean the car won't be much faster. Our spyshots reveal some severe weight reduction, like a stripped out interior with no rear seats and a racing hood. The wheels and exhaust are going to be used to further the savings.A roll cage is much more useful than passengers if you ask us. We can only assume that the stereo is removed or available only as an option. Also, the LED daytime running lights in the front bumper have been replaced with vents.You might think that the car is not camouflaged, but it is. The red F1-style wing at the front is the same as the old Trophy-R. And right in the middle is a taped-up badge. Also, the center part of the hood and flared out fenders are being obscured.