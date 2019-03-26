600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring

AMG

HP

AWD

The RS6 is arguably the coolest Audi model of this decade. Its 4-liter V8 sounds like machineguns firing, and its performance can be amplified with a quick tune. Not surprisingly, there's at least one at every big car meet in Europe. America doesn't get it, unfortunately, though it's being considered.The 2020 RS6 is the same as its predecessor in the ways that matter, but better at nearly everything else. What could it possibly be worse at? Being light. We have a sneaking suspicion that 50 kilos or so will be added, more if you count the options.In any case, power is still going to come from a 4.0 TFSI, but it's a new unit, developed in partnership with Porsche. The major components are the same as a Panamera Turbo, but delivery is going to be different. A little bit of extra power would go a long way, especially considering what competitors like the BMW M5 and Mercedes-E63 S make. Our estimates put the output around 605and 750 Nm of torque.With help from the quattro, you can expect a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 3.3 seconds. But it's the technology package that will make this a desirable car. Our spyshots reveal that the 2020 RS6 has been fitted with a radar system for autonomous driving. At low speeds, this performance monster can drive itself.Also, the interior will look completely different. The multi-screen setup from the regular A6 will be implemented, accompanied by a variety of carbon fiber trim and Alcantara surfaces. It all depends on how much money you're willing to spend.