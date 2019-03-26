autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring

26 Mar 2019, 15:10 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Based on the Audi roadmap for 2019, the Audi RS6 and RS7 are both going to debut during the 3rd quarter, either in Frankfurt or Los Angeles (or both). So we're not surprised to see this super-wagon in an advanced state of completion, testing at the Nurburgring.
18 photos
600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring600 HP 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Looks Hot While Spied at the Nurburgring
The RS6 is arguably the coolest Audi model of this decade. Its 4-liter V8 sounds like machineguns firing, and its performance can be amplified with a quick tune. Not surprisingly, there's at least one at every big car meet in Europe. America doesn't get it, unfortunately, though it's being considered.

The 2020 RS6 is the same as its predecessor in the ways that matter, but better at nearly everything else. What could it possibly be worse at? Being light. We have a sneaking suspicion that 50 kilos or so will be added, more if you count the options.

In any case, power is still going to come from a 4.0 TFSI, but it's a new unit, developed in partnership with Porsche. The major components are the same as a Panamera Turbo, but delivery is going to be different. A little bit of extra power would go a long way, especially considering what competitors like the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 S make. Our estimates put the output around 605 HP and 750 Nm of torque.

With help from the quattro AWD, you can expect a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 3.3 seconds. But it's the technology package that will make this a desirable car. Our spyshots reveal that the 2020 RS6 has been fitted with a radar system for autonomous driving. At low speeds, this performance monster can drive itself.

Also, the interior will look completely different. The multi-screen setup from the regular A6 will be implemented, accompanied by a variety of carbon fiber trim and Alcantara surfaces. It all depends on how much money you're willing to spend.
2020 Audi RS6 nurburgring testing Audi RS6 RS6 spyshots
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
AUDI models:
AUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll AUDI models  
 
 