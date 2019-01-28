autoevolution

2020 Audi RS7 and SQ8 Spied Driving in Snow Near Ingolstadt

28 Jan 2019, 21:41 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Thanks to a recent leak, we now know what cars Audi wants to show this year, and they include the mighty RS6 and RS7. However, the S models weren't on the list, even though they've been testing for much longer.
4 photos
Supercharged Corvette Drag Races Modded Audi RS7Supercharged Corvette Drag Races Modded Audi RS7Supercharged Corvette Drag Races Modded Audi RS7
We wouldn't be surprised if the SQ8 was given top development priority. After all, people can't seem to get enough of the normal model, and that only comes with a 286 HP diesel engine in Europe.

What are they going to use for the SQ8? Well, the ones we've seen had TDI badges, which point to the 4.0-liter multi-turbo setup that's already fitted to the SQ7, as well as the Bentley Bentayga sister model. It's pretty much the only diesel engine of its kind and delivers a mountain of torque, so much so that the quattro SUV recently took down a Range Rover Sport SVR.

The rest of the technology package is pretty important too - clever air suspension, diffs, and all-wheel steering. In any case, a TFSI engine would make a lot more sense in America, either a V6 like they'll fit on the S7 or a de-tuned V8 as we saw in the new Panamera GTS. One can only hope!

The RS7 is also in this video. Being a member of the Audi "race sport" family, it's got beefier fenders and that trademark exhaust. Power will come from a new 4-liter hot-twin-turbo V8, which should deliver around 600 HP. That should be more than enough to take on the Mercedes-AMG CLS 53 and maybe even play with the GT 63.

Rumors talked about the RS7 performance being replaced with a heavy but super-fast RS7 e-tron, borrowing tech from the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. But the model in the video clearly isn't plugged in, even though it probably has a smidge of hybrid fuel-saving technology.

Audi RS7 2020 audi rs7 Audi Audi SQ8
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
AUDI models:
AUDI TTS CoupeAUDI TTS Coupe CoupeAUDI TTS RoadsterAUDI TTS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAUDI R8 SpyderAUDI R8 Spyder Roadster & ConvertibleAUDI R8 CoupeAUDI R8 Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 