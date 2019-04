Tesla Model 3 Performance Hits the Nurburgring Nordschleife

AWD

Published by JayinShanghai on YouTube, the video’s description talks about two laps without Track Mode, two people in the car, and 90-percent battery charge. At the end of those two laps, the car was showing an energy consumption of 70 kWh per 100 kilometers.Given the 75-kWh capacity of the battery, the Model 3 Performance isn’t made to be driven hard on the Nurburgring. On the other hand, 3.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour, dual-motor, and an EPA-rated range of 325 miles are tempting propositions. Some people swear the Model 3 Performance can compete with the BMW M3 , which goes to show that the hype is real and that the car handles rather nicely.The lap time? Close to 9 minutes according to the uploader, and we’re not impressed given the potential of the Model 3 Performance in the right hands and in the right conditions. Volkswagen plans to smash the record for electric vehicles at the Nurburgring with the I.D. R experimental prototype, the car that broke the Pikes Peak record by 16 seconds with a time of 7 minutes and 57 seconds.Tesla, on the other hand, doesn’t have the motorsport ambitions of the Volkswagen Group. Elon Musk and the higher-ups are more interested in supply and demand, let alone the profitability of Tesla in the long run. For the time being, the Model 3 is Tesla’s best-selling nameplate.Over in the United States, the Model 3 Standard Range starts at $26,950 after savings or $35,000 before savings. The Performance? Make that $51,450 or $59,500 for the range-topping option. The electric sedan from Fremont, California is much obliged to top 162 miles per hour (261 km/h).