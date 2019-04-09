4 Tesla Model 3 Takes on Mercedes-AMG E63 and Jeep SRT8 in Drag Race

Tesla Model 3 Performance Hits the Nurburgring Nordschleife

With one hand on the steering wheel when attacking the Karussell, there’s no denying these laps of the Nurburgring weren’t taken too seriously by the driver of the Tesla . Worse still, traffic on the German circuit didn’t allow the driver to go flat out in his Model 3 Performance. 5 photos



Given the 75-kWh capacity of the battery, the Model 3 Performance isn’t made to be driven hard on the Nurburgring. On the other hand, 3.2 seconds to 60 miles per hour, dual-motor AWD , and an EPA-rated range of 325 miles are tempting propositions. Some people swear the Model 3 Performance can compete with the



The lap time? Close to 9 minutes according to the uploader, and we’re not impressed given the potential of the Model 3 Performance in the right hands and in the right conditions. Volkswagen plans to smash the record for electric vehicles at the Nurburgring with the



Tesla, on the other hand, doesn’t have the motorsport ambitions of the Volkswagen Group. Elon Musk and the higher-ups are more interested in supply and demand, let alone the profitability of Tesla in the long run. For the time being, the Model 3 is Tesla’s best-selling nameplate.



Over in the United States, the Model 3 Standard Range starts at $26,950 after savings or $35,000 before savings. The Performance? Make that $51,450 or $59,500 for the range-topping option. The electric sedan from Fremont, California is much obliged to top 162 miles per hour (261 km/h).



