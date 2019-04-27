BMW M2 CS / CSL Spied Again at the Nurburgring

BMW M looked at the upcoming changes to the compact lineup and said: "wait, we're never going to get another opportunity like this again." So they are making another hot version of the M2, this time likely to wear the CS badge.

3 photos



Other upgrades include the power dome in the hood, rear diffuser and a small trunk lid spoiler. The ceramic brake package will be optional, and we think the only small sports car that will be able to compete with the CS is the upcoming



Based on leaked information, the CS is going to be all about the carbon fiber, with elements like a carbon roof being planned. You are never going to get a more track-focused, lightweight small car from them, as all the future compacts will roll around a FWD platform, including the 1 Series and a planned 2 Series Gran Coupe.



The leaks also suggest this M2 model will be given access to too much power. More specifically, the twin-turbo 3-liter from the M3 will be allowed to make 450 horsepower, about 40 more than the current M2 Competition. Best of all, a manual gearbox will be available, together with the dual-clutch auto.



When the M2 CS goes on sale in March 2020, it will be available in three colors Black Sapphire, Alpine White, Hockenheim Silver, and Misano Blue. The interior will only feature one choice of leather, black, with the front seats being lightened and the rear ones being deleted. This, together with other small changes will reduce overall weight by up to 130 lbs or around 60 kg compared to the Competition.



